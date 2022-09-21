 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sister Restaurant to Modern Mexican Hit Mírame Arrives in Los Feliz Next Month

Chef Joshua Gil and partner Matthew Egan will debut Mírate in late-October or early-November

by Mona Holmes
Digital design images for a restaurant with chairs, tables, and a giant tree at the center.
Renderings for the forthcoming Mírate.
Adean Studios and Mírate

It’s been a busy two years for chef Joshua Gil and partner Matthew Egan. In July 2020, the partners opened Mírame in Beverly Hills, which received positive reviews for its modern Mexican fare. In May, they announced that a second location was headed to Northern California — specifically Menlo Park — in 2023. For now though, Mírame has a massive sister restaurant opening in Los Feliz in October or early-November called Mírate.

Gil and Egan took over the shuttered Rockwell Table & Stage last year and completely revamped the 7,500-square-foot space. A spokesperson for Mírate describes it as an “different Mírame,” spanning across three floors with 180-seats, two bars, and mezcaleria lounge celebrating Mexican spirits, wines, and beer. The restaurant’s retractable roof provides an open-air view of Griffith Observatory, while a massive tree that sprouts from the ground floor remains a fixture.

Mírate is located in one of Los Feliz’s busiest nightlife hubs, on the same block as Loupiotte Kitchen and Goldburger, and a hop away from the Dresden Restaurant & Lounge and Figaro Bistrot. With its focus on casual yet attentive service, Mírate represents a shift from the more casual, drinking-focused establishments along Vermont Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Atrium, which opened in 2018, will likely be Mírate’s closest competitor. Mírate opens in late-October or early-November for dinner service to start, then lunch and brunch as the crew gets their footing.

Digital images for a new restaurant lounge with plants, tables, sofas, and chairs.
Renderings for Mírate Los Feliz.
Adean Studios and Mírate
A digital rendering image of a bar with high tables, chairs, hanging lamps, and plants.
Renderings for the bar at Mírate.
Adean Studios and Mírate

Mirate

1712 N Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Visit Website

