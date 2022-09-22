Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group

Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California.

Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda is at the helm of the Los Angeles ramen newcomer. Takeda opened his first restaurant called Kuro Miso Ramen in 2005, and has since launched 23 restaurants throughout Singapore and Japan. He also maintains a TV chef presence in Asia.

Takeda’s ramen broth is simmered for 10 hours; Ramen King is hoping to engage Los Angeles with its lobster ramen. Though lobster ramen — previously found at Hinoki & The Bird and Jinya Ramen — is not new to LA, it’s still a rare find amongst the many ramen spots throughout the Southland. Ramen King will also offer a more traditional tonkatsu, as well as a vegan ramen made with a potato-and-mushroom broth, with ramen prices ranging from $9.95 to $18.95. There’s even a machine-operated maki-maker that helps crank out $5 California rolls or spicy tuna maki in less than a minute.

Upon entering Ramen King, diners will order via touchscreen kiosk and take a seat while the staff focus on food preparation. As for the forthcoming locations, the second Ramen King will open at the Westfield Century City, nestled between Chick-fil-A and Chipotle, with another soon after at the Original Farmers Market (next to the Starbucks). Later on, look for locations at shopping malls in Marina del Rey, Studio City, and Torrance, among others.

Ramen King Keisuke will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.