Finally, an Update on the Old Zinque Space at Abbot Kinney and Venice

All-day restaurant Paloma is soon to join the Venice ranks in one of the neighborhood’s most coveted locations, just a stone’s throw from the neighborhood’s new izakaya. Eater has learned the restaurant will take over 600 Venice Boulevard at the corner of Abbot Kinney, the former longtime home to all-day cafe and wine bar Zinque (which has since relocated to a larger space over on Lincoln), then Alejandro Marchesini’s short-lived Argentine wine bar Varro. Given its prime address at one of the neighborhood’s busiest intersections and vast footprint, it’s been a location to watch for some time.

Details so far are sparse, but the restaurant will have ample outdoor seating — 146 seats, to be exact — and 36 seats indoors, with eight at the bar. Reza Roohi, a co-founder of SBE Restaurant Group (Katsuya) and the former director of operations for The Butter Group (1 Oak), is one of a few co-founders behind the new project. Paloma will eventually offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner — though just lunch and dinner to start. A few early items include a variety of hummus and dips, a selection of crudos, pastas, salads, and entrees such as a tomahawk steak and chicken al limón. Lunch will run, on average, $20 to $30, but there are lighter-on-the-wallet options, too. The restaurant already has its beer and wine license ready to go.

Zinque opened in 2012, giving off big French cafe vibes until it outgrew its original location. Varro moved in in 2021, a project from Marchesini and restaurateur Bill Chait that lasted only a few months. The outdoor patio, which was a big selling point at both Varro and Zinque, will be massively expanded into the parking lot at Paloma (so don’t expect parking). The extension brings an oasis energy of sorts — think lots of greenery and room to hang out. The main draw here will be the vibe itself; the restaurant is betting those strolling and shopping in the neighborhood will want to grab the light fare at Paloma on the way out.

Given the limited real estate in Venice, restaurant openings are always news and especially in high-traffic locations like this one. Paloma is hiring right now for all roles.

Paloma is projected to open in mid-October.