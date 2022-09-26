 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

California’s Street Food Vendors Score Big with Latest Statewide Law

Plus, a new location for the Avenue 26 night market, a guide to getting into the Magic Castle, and more

by Mona Holmes
Street vendor in Sixth and Bonnie Brae, Los Angeles.
Street vendor in Sixth and Bonnie Brae, Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to modernize state code and regulations surrounding street vending. Senate Bill 972 is a landmark law designed to make it easier for vendors to sell food on streets throughout the state. Long Beach state Sen. Lena Gonzalez authored SB 972, which is a massive update to the California Retail Food Code. The bill offers a more streamlined path to acquiring a permit and prohibits criminal penalties from health departments or law enforcement.

In 2018, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act that decriminalized street vending. However, the bill required that street food vendors have equipment more in line with food trucks and catering businesses than pushcart operations, like fresh fruit or taco stands. Over the last year, street food vendors faced uncertain futures as the 20-year-old El Salvador Corridor street food market closed and city officials shut down the Avenue 26 night market in Lincoln Heights.

New location for Avenue 26 night market

Speaking of street food, CBS-2 reports that the Avenue 26 night market started operating out of the Pico Rivera Sports Arena last month

Baby Blues BBQ seeking new location

After a fire in late-August, Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ is seeking a new location, writes Yo Venice.

Getting into the Magic Castle

Time Out LA answers one of the most pressing questions in Southern California: How does one get inside the members-only Magic Castle?

A Saturday night sushi feast for the Obamas

Former President Barack Obama dined at Hamasaku in West LA on Saturday night with daughters Sasha and Malia. The Daily Mail wrote a story about the evening, namely how Obama’s SUV parked in a disabled parking spot for the two hour duration of dinner. A spokesperson for the restaurant tells Eater that the parking lot is managed by a valet company, and thus up to their discretion how cars are parked.

Inside Hamasaku’s Lovely Remodel Near Century City
The sushi bar at Hamasaku.
Hamasaku
Foursquare

Avenue 26 Market

16 Artesian Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Bill to Assist California’s Live Music Venues

By Mona Holmes

Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group

By Mona Holmes

Finally, an Update on the Old Zinque Space at Abbot Kinney and Venice

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sister Restaurant to Modern Mexican Hit Mírame Arrives in Los Feliz Next Month

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Studio City Is About to Get Really, Really Good Coffee, Courtesy of Civil

By Karen Palmer

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world