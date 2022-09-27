Danny Trejo Hosts an Epic Taco Crawl Through Santa Monica

Actor-turned-restauranteur Danny Trejo is hosting a taco crawl through Santa Monica on Tuesday, October 4. The event is intended for observers of National Taco Day, a dubious food holiday for some but a bona fide reason to celebrate for others. In addition to Trejo’s Tacos Santa Monica, the crawl includes neighboring taco slingers Tocaya Modern Mexican, Lanea, Blue Plate Taco, Socalo, Cabo Cantina, and Jameson’s Pub.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at Trejo’s Tacos Santa Monica, where participants can meet Trejo and grab a Taco Crawl punch card before embarking on the journey. Each stop will require diners to make a food or drink purchase in order to score a free taco. Find the details here.

Settle into happy hour with Salt Bae

Nusr-Et Steakhouse is finally launching happy hour since opening last May. Served at the bar daily from noon to 5 p.m., the menu includes small bites, like fajitas and salmon crostinis, along with discounted drinks, including red and white wines ($8), beer ($6), and house cocktails ($8).

Let Curtis Stone tell you where to eat in LA

In collaboration with delivery service Caviar, chef and TV personality Curtis Stone lets folks in on what’s good to eat in Los Angeles. Among his list of picks are the curries and pork skewers at Luv2eat Thai Bistro and the breakfast tacos at Homestate.

Winner, winner chicken dinner at Lasita

Journalist Elina Shatkin sits down with Chase Valencia and Nico De Leon of Lasita to learn more about the restaurant’s prized roast chicken and the future of Filipino food for Resy. The conversation covers a lot of ground, including some details on how Lasa shifted to Lasita during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get ready for chile crab xiao long bao

In celebration of Paradise Dynasty’s first birthday, the Singapore-based restaurant dreamed up a new flavor inspired by the country’s national dish. The chile crab soup dumpling is available from now through October 31 at South Coast Plaza. Paradise Dynasty plans to open its first Los Angeles outlet in the former Din Tai Fung space at the Americana at Brand in 2024.