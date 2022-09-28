The Bell’s Team Expands Its Footprint in the Santa Ynez Valley With a New Beer and Wine Bar

First, it was mastering the art of “Franch” cooking at the industry-beloved, Michelin-starred Bell’s in Los Alamos, then Companion Hospitality’s Greg and Daisy Ryan set their sights on sustainably sourced seafood with last year’s opening of Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos. Now, they have another Santa Ynez Valley destination to round out their growing portfolio.

The couple’s new wine and beer bar, the Other Room, is open and keeping regular hours Friday through Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2446 Alamo Pintado Avenue, suite C, also in Los Olivos. The project is a collaboration with Solvang’s Valley Brewers and the BackRoom.

Expect a thoughtful selection of wine from longtime Bell’s and Bar Le Côte beverage director Emily Blackman, including three available by the glass (currently a Jura, a rose from Lebanon, and a South African Grenache blanc) and esoteric, hard-to-find bottles that can be enjoyed at the tasting room or purchased to-go. There are also California craft beers, such as There Does Not Exist’s “60 Days in Hell” Helles-style lager and Russian River’s “Pliny The Elder” West Coast double IPA. A more robust retail selection and drink-friendly snacks like tinned fish and pickled foods are in the works, too.

Long Beach loses a beloved coffee shop

According to an Instagram post yesterday, Lord Windsor Coffee, which had been brewing cups of joe at 1101 E. Third Street in Long Beach for more than a decade, has moved out and closed up shop. But the cafe hopes to be back soon, with owner Wade Windsor writing, “I’m asking y’all to keep the peepers peeled. If you know of a space that needs more rock and roll and snobby coffee, please reach out.”

Pints with a side of pinball

Thrillist has a fun roundup of the best barcades in Los Angeles, which range from old-school to clubby. Included in the 10 picks are Eagle Rock stalwart Walt’s Bar, the ‘80s-themed Player One in North Hollywood, and Echo Park’s eccentric Button Mash.

Monroe Place turns one

Culver City sandwich shop Monroe Place is celebrating its one-year anniversary today with a special fall sandwich. The Giving Tree layers herbed turkey, applewood bacon, Artnett Farms granny smith apples, gruyere, arugula, and kewpie mayo spiked with Zab’s St. Augustine-style hot sauce on Bub and Grandma’s focaccia.

Clink caipirinhas tonight

Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz is kicking off longer hours and a new late-night menu tonight with an evening of Brazilian funk and tropicalia on vinyl, as well as a limited edition merch run. The fun starts at 4 p.m.