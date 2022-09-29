Konbi Is Shuttering Its Original Echo Park Location — For Now

The owners of Konbi announced via Instagram this morning that this Sunday, October 2 (which happens to be the restaurant’s fourth birthday), will be the last day of service at the Japanese sandwich shop’s original Echo Park location at 1463 Sunset Boulevard — at least in Konbi’s current iteration.

The post states, “Stay tuned to our Instagram while we figure out what we want to do next with Echo Park. But we can guarantee it won’t be a takeaway concept, and things will be on nice plates and bowls again.” According to co-owner Nick Montgomery, the goal is to re-open with a new dine-in menu in the coming months.

For those who can’t live without Konbi’s Insta-famous egg salad or pork katsu sandwiches, there’s good news. The new Culver City location, which opened last month, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as of October 3.

A meaty moment this weekend

Several area chefs, including Javier Lopez of 71Above and Michael Puglisi of Orange County’s Electric City Butcher, are participating in this Sunday’s Heritage Fire event from Cochon555 at the Westin Bonaventure in Downtown LA. Tickets ($99 to $150), available here, include unlimited tastes of responsibly raised heritage breed animals prepared by the chefs, as well as sips from local craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

A scam artist for the ages

The Los Angeles Times published an in-depth investigative report about former 1980s Wall Street scam artist David Bloom, who relocated to Los Angeles in the early 2000s and continued to solicit money from people at dive bars like the Frolic Room in Hollywood. Read the entire story.

Oodles of noodles

This Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m., Smorgasburg is holding its first-ever NoodleFest at Arcadia’s Santa Anita Park. Slurp the likes of garlic confit-cooked noodles topped with butter-poached lobster, mozzarella cheese, and parsley from Lobsterdamus, as well as pad Thai from Thai Town late-night sensation Rad Na Silom. The event also marks the return of Starry Kitchen, which will be serving tsukemen-style ramen noodles stir-fried with garlic-infused brown butter sauce and topped with aged Parmesan and fried shallots. Tickets ($58) and more info can be found here.

Food media on food media

Los Angeles-based Tastemade alum and Snack Tunes co-founder Darin Bresnitz is launching a new podcast along with Emmy-winning producer and director April Jones. The Culinary Call Sheet will offer an insider’s view on food on television, social media, and websites, and will debut on Heritage Radio Network this Monday, October 3, with an episode featuring San Diego chef Marcela Valladolid.