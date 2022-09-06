A New Festival Highlights All Things Masa — With Bites from Local Favorites

On September 10, Los Angeles-based Mexican pantry brand Masienda will host Masafest, an outdoor food fair and book event, to celebrate the publication of founder Jorge Gaviria’s new cookbook, Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple.

The outdoor event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11515 Pico Boulevard in West LA, will include a conversation between Gaviria and chefs Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria, Arturo Enciso of Gusto Bread, and Elizabeth Heitner and Nestor Silva of Malli. The chefs will discuss the role of masa in kitchens across Los Angeles, as well as how it can act as connective tissue between so many cultures and cuisines — from the classic corn tortilla to masa sourdough to even masa miso.

Masafest’s food fair will feature bites from Taco Maria, Ditroit, Quarantine Pizza, Los Dorados, and Poncho’s Tlayudas. Now Serving will be on-hand for a book signing, and there will also be a kid’s activity corner, a pop-up shop from Masienda, and music courtesy of DJ José Galván. Registration is free.

Brunch has gone to the dogs

Santa Monica Mexican restaurant Tallula’s has launched a dedicated dog-friendly menu it’s calling Pooches & Palomas during weekend brunch. Pup-approved dishes from chef Juan Robles include a beef pie (ground beef, carrots, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato), a “wolf’s brunch” featuring raw, grass-fed hanger steak, and a so-called Good Dog Sundae with bananas, peanut butter, whipped cream, and dog-treat sprinkles. Fido can score these canine creations every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fluffy’s Sno-Balls burglarized

Long Beach’s New Orleans-style sno-ball spot, Fluffy’s Sno-Balls, was vandalized and burglarized over the holiday weekend. According to an Instagram post featuring co-owner Kevyn Lee, it’s not the first time the self-funded shop has been broken into. Thanks to the aid of customers who helped with the clean-up, Lee and Darren Wellington kept the shop open yesterday for the Labor Day holiday.

In other Long Beach news, Zankou Chicken heads south

According to the Long Beach Post, iconic Los Angeles chain Zankou Chicken is planning to open its first-ever Long Beach location at the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street. An Instagram post from the company says that local residents will hopefully be able to score Zankou’s signature Lebanese-style rotisserie chicken, tri-tip shawerma, and beloved garlic sauce in January or February of next year.

Pijja Palace praise

A bevy of South Asian celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarayu Blue, and Hannah Simone, have been sharing on social media how much they love Indian-Italian sports bar Pijja Palace. Experience some of the praise for the Silver Lake hotspot, below.