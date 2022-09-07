A Pandemic Cookie Sensation Hopes to Raise Some Dough

Lara Adekoya started her bakery Fleurs et Sel from her West Hollywood apartment in early 2020 pandemic days. Her dome-shaped small-batch cookies and layered cookie bars in flavors like sea salt chocolate chip and Funfetti birthday cake soon became so coveted that pickups were drawing long lines at her home, and she was able to hold pop-up shops at the Grove, Palisades Village, Platform LA, and other locations around town.

Adekoya, whose passion for baking started when she lived in France as a teenager, is on track to open her first brick-and-mortar bakery at an undisclosed Los Angeles location this fall. This past week, she launched a fundraiser to help cover some construction and equipment costs, with the goal of raising $150,000 for the project. Adekoya says in a video on her GoFundMe page: “The bakery will be a sweet escape into my world and my imagination...Fleurs et Sel is more than just cookies. It’s truly about compassion, community, and human connection.”

Austin-style tacos to talk about

A new vendor at Santa Monica’s Colony Kitchen specializes in Austin-style tacos. ATX Tacos offers seven different breakfast tacos on flour tortillas, as well as brisket, chicken, pork, and mushroom tacos come lunchtime. There are a couple of sandwiches, too, including pulled pork with coleslaw, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese. ATX is in the process of opening a brick-and-mortar location in Highland Park, but in the meantime is available daily for delivery and takeout on the Westside.

Mag spotlights LA restaurants

Issue 10 of Toothache Magazine, a glossy founded and self-published by pastry chef and new Los Angeles resident Nick Muncy, features a who’s-who of LA culinary talent, including Katianna and John Hong from Yangban Society, Daniel and Caitlin Cutler of Ronan, Thessa Diadem of Here’s Looking at You, and more. The issue can be found at Now Serving and Skylight Books or can be ordered online.

Another sushi option in Burbank

Innovative Dining Group’s previously fast-casual Yakumi has launched full-service dinner in Burbank as of last night. Starting at 5 p.m., the kitchen is offering all-new menu items like a baked salmon crispy onion roll with soy paper. There’s also a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which offers 20 percent off sushi rolls and $5 sake-infused sips.

San Marino’s new butcher shop and coffee bar

Meat & Essentials in San Marino is more than just a meat market. Seasoned butcher Eagle Yu has opened up shop at 2004 Huntington Drive, where he’s selling cuts of beef, lamb, pork, and chicken sourced from farms that focus on pasture-raised animals and regenerative practices. There’s a cafe element as well: Yu’s partner Mel Cain, formerly of West Hollywood’s Coffee + Food, is responsible for the shop’s Aussie-style coffee menu, which offers espresso drinks made on a refurbished La Marzocco Linea machine from 1994.

Yu and Cain are also selling pantry items, as well as a selection of prepared and takeaway foods that will include pastries, sandwiches made with in-house deli meats and sausages, and breakfast quesadillas. Although already in its nascent opening, the shop is celebrating its grand opening and kick-off of regular hours this Friday, September 9.