The Cat & Fiddle in Hollywood Launches High Tea Service in Honor of the Queen

As one of Los Angeles’s remaining British pubs, it seems fitting that the family-owned the Cat & Fiddle will host high tea in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died yesterday, September 8, at the age of 96, and was officially the longest-reigning monarch of England.

High tea is a traditional British afternoon affair that utilizes a blend of teas originating from England’s colonized/brutalized regions including India, China, Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The Cat & Fiddle will offer a trio of classic sandwiches, scones, sweets, and tea or Champagne, and says high tea will be offered from “here on out.” Open since 1982, the Cat & Fiddle is one of Southern California’s longest-running pubs, offering classic dishes like fish and chips, bangers and mash, beef Wellington, and Sunday roast. Reservations are required for the tea, and a pre-order tea kit is also available for takeout.

Restaurants oppose new fast-food worker law

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 257, a law that will establish a council to establish minimum wages while focusing on safety and working conditions at large-scale fast food businesses. But a coalition of restaurant and franchise groups called Protect Neighborhood Restaurants announced their opposition, indicating that customers will feel the impact with higher prices, writes California Globe. The restaurant group has still failed to address alleged abuse raised by employees.

Plant-based brunch ideas

Veg News put together a handy local brunch guide for those who would like to avoid animal products at weekend brunch. The article includes plant-based favorites like Little Pine, Margo’s, and Seabirds Kitchen.

The most photographed restaurant in Los Angeles

Yelp looked at Los Angeles restaurants and which had the most frequently submitted images to figure out which was the most photographed — and the winner was Downtown’s Bottega Louie, clocking in at 31,000 photos.

Candle Cafe & Grill closing in December

The Venice building that houses Candle Cafe & Grill announced via Instagram that it’ll close in December. The building was sold, and the 41-year-old business must vacate.

A Hawaiian lunch plate pop-up

Chef Ken Chan’s Mixplate is hosting a pop-up at Brain Dead Studios on Fairfax this weekend. Chan’s Hawaiian lunch plate pop-up runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A wagyu Philly cheesesteak in Beverly Hills

Over in Beverly Hills, Matu announced a Philly cheesesteak pop-up from now until September 14. The restaurant is placing grass-fed wagyu from First Light Farms with melted Cooper Sharp cheese, grilled onions, and a hot pepper, on a locally made bun. The cheesesteak pop-up is at the bar only and is first come, first served until sold-out.