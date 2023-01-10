This New LA Coastal Italian Pop-Up Is Big on ‘White Lotus’ Vibes

High-end Amalfi Coast destination Hotel Santa Caterina is popping up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for most of February, meaning spritzes and seafood for everyone on a very luxurious LA patio. Chef Giuseppe Stanzione from Santa Caterina’s on-site restaurant Al Mare will be in Beverly Hills with his team from February 7 to February 25, turning out two tasting menus across dishes like eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti al limone con scampi, grilled fish, and more. And, because this is the Peninsula (and February) there will even be a luxe Valentine’s Day package that includes dinner, caviar, monogrammed robes, and more for $4,500 for two. Expect to spend for the White Lotus-esque experience, with a four-course meal running $150 and a six-course option coming in at $200.

A good week for lunch

Otium is open for lunch as of today, keeping weekday hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. There’s no menu up on the restaurant’s website yet, but expect the usual flair from chef Tim Hollingsworth and team — including, apparently, pastries and coffee.

Meanwhile, Botanica is reopening for weekday lunch service tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11. The plan is to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday, with a daytime menu that includes staples like Japanese sweet potatoes and eggs, mezze plates, Turkish eggs, and more.

Two Monty’s closures

Monty’s Good Burger seems to have quietly closed two of its LA-area locations recently, packing up in both Santa Monica and West Third Street in Beverly Grove. The group now only lists its Culver City, Echo Park, Koreatown, and Riverside locations on its website and Instagram page. The Santa Monica location in particular stands out simply because it was so short-lived, having only first opened in mid-September 2022.

Pizza to know about

Early pandemic pan pizza pop-up Schell’s Pizza Hole has quietly gone legit in South LA recently, opening up for takeout, delivery, and limited on-site dining at a Laurel Kitchens ghost kitchen space at 6732 Crenshaw Boulevard. Now operating under the name Shellz Pizza Co., diners can expect near-daily lunch through dinner hours from owner Michael Schell with ordering available via Toast. Fans can find the company’s unique springy Japanese milkbread-style pan pizzas served whole or by the slice, as well as salads, cheesy garlic bread, tiramisu, and more.