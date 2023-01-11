Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

More news for Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.

A market closure

Market Tavern closed at the Original Farmers Market, ending a two-and-a-half year run for the restaurant. Originally opened by chef Brendan Collins and Gary Twinn as a British pub with a great burger, the restaurant couldn’t quite hold on through the pandemic and this current moment, closing its doors for good on January 3.

Pop-ups on the Westside

Isla, the upcoming new restaurant from the Crudo e Nudo team, is about to start hitting the road. A series of planned events around West LA and beyond begins January 22 at Lunetta (with a second date on January 29), followed by runs at Tallula’s in Santa Monica and at the bar inside Felix.

Cheeseburger week in Pasadena

Cheeseburger Week is back in Pasadena for 2023, running from January 22 to January 28. Expect one-off burgers, rare meal deals at places like Pie ’n Burger, neighborhood-specific cheeseburger crawls, and more from the city that claims to have created the cheeseburger.

Newness near Mar Vista

Coffee Commissary is on the expansion path again, adding a new location in the Mar Vista/Playa del Rey area next month. The former food truck now has outlets in Burbank, Glendale, Santa Monica, Palms, on Beverly Boulevard, and on Fairfax Avenue. Expect the newest location to land at 11612 Culver Boulevard in just a few short weeks, as signage is already up.