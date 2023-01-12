 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A double-decker cheeseburger at Yellow Paper Burger pop-up in Los Angeles.
Yellow Paper Burger pop-up.
Yellow Paper Burger

Filed under:

The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now

Burgers at Club Tee Gee, Spanish tapas in Virgil Village, and more

by Mona Holmes

It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.

Know about an upcoming event that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

January 12, 2023

Upcoming events

Yellow Paper Burger at Club Tee Gee — Owners Katie Burnett and Colin Fahrner’s roving burger pop-up started as home burger nights, then onto a pandemic backyard burger joint, but now moves throughout LA. And true to its name, the burgers — made with butter-toasted buns, mayo, patties with American cheese, chopped chilis, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and dill pickles — are wrapped in yellow paper. Yellow Paper Burger will set up at Club Tee Gee every Sunday in January from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 3210 Glendale Boulevard, Atwater Village, CA, 90039.

Chef Rose Molina at the Nest: Tambien — Bellflower daytime restaurant Nest: Tambien has an evening dinner series showcasing local chefs. This Friday at 6:30 p.m., it’s local chef Rose Molina preparing a six-course menu with one course of confit chicken chilaquiles with a pasilla guajillo chile salsa. Prices range from $95 to $140, depending on the wine or cocktail pairing. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 16916 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA, 90706.

The Serrano Experience at Melody Wine Bar — Chef Jorge Serrano’s pop-up is happening at Melody Wine Bar this weekend, running both Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. This Spanish tapas pop-up varies at each stop, but this round will feature a multitude of Iberian dishes including seafood paella, a potato tortilla, fire-grilled chanterelle mushrooms with cured egg yolk and black garlic, plus a basque cheesecake. 751 North Virgil Avenue, Virgil Village, CA, 90029.

A chef cuts a large piece of Spanish ham in Los Angeles, California.
Chef Jorge Serrano at his Serrano Experience op-up.
The Serrano Experience

Ongoing events

Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar — Produced by the same crew that invented the popular Golden Girls Kitchen, the 90210-themed Peach Pit, and Saved by the Max pop-ups, the Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar is more of a speakeasy. Tickets start at $29 per person, which includes a full bar with throwback product names most haven’t seen in years: Crystal Clear Pepsi, Tab, plus cocktails made with Gushers and Yoo-Hoo. There’s even Zima, a carbonated bottled clear liquor drink from 1993. This runs throughout February and tickets are available here. 7174 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90046.

Soseji Rice Dog at Mermaid — Chef Steve Cho’s Soseji Rice Dog continues its pop-up at the Mermaid in Downtown. It runs from 6 p.m. until midnight from Tuesday through Saturday where Cho’s dishes range from arancini curry balls to bulgogi or gochujang birria tacos, and even a roasted kimchi and spam rice ball. Then there’s his signature soseji, a combination of Taiwanese rice sausage and Korean blood sausage. 428 East 2nd Street, Downtown.

LA Restaurant Openings

The 12 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Restaurant Openings, Winter 2023

LA Restaurant Openings

Bon Shabu Is Koreatown’s Impressive New All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot Destination

First Look

This Striking Newcomer Is the San Gabriel Valley’s Most Sumptuous Hong Kong Cafe

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world