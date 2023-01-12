Share All sharing options for: The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now

It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.

Upcoming events

Yellow Paper Burger at Club Tee Gee — Owners Katie Burnett and Colin Fahrner’s roving burger pop-up started as home burger nights, then onto a pandemic backyard burger joint, but now moves throughout LA. And true to its name, the burgers — made with butter-toasted buns, mayo, patties with American cheese, chopped chilis, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and dill pickles — are wrapped in yellow paper. Yellow Paper Burger will set up at Club Tee Gee every Sunday in January from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 3210 Glendale Boulevard, Atwater Village, CA, 90039.

Chef Rose Molina at the Nest: Tambien — Bellflower daytime restaurant Nest: Tambien has an evening dinner series showcasing local chefs. This Friday at 6:30 p.m., it’s local chef Rose Molina preparing a six-course menu with one course of confit chicken chilaquiles with a pasilla guajillo chile salsa. Prices range from $95 to $140, depending on the wine or cocktail pairing. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 16916 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA, 90706.

The Serrano Experience at Melody Wine Bar — Chef Jorge Serrano’s pop-up is happening at Melody Wine Bar this weekend, running both Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. This Spanish tapas pop-up varies at each stop, but this round will feature a multitude of Iberian dishes including seafood paella, a potato tortilla, fire-grilled chanterelle mushrooms with cured egg yolk and black garlic, plus a basque cheesecake. 751 North Virgil Avenue, Virgil Village, CA, 90029.

Ongoing events

Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar — Produced by the same crew that invented the popular Golden Girls Kitchen, the 90210-themed Peach Pit, and Saved by the Max pop-ups, the Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar is more of a speakeasy. Tickets start at $29 per person, which includes a full bar with throwback product names most haven’t seen in years: Crystal Clear Pepsi, Tab, plus cocktails made with Gushers and Yoo-Hoo. There’s even Zima, a carbonated bottled clear liquor drink from 1993. This runs throughout February and tickets are available here. 7174 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90046.

Soseji Rice Dog at Mermaid — Chef Steve Cho’s Soseji Rice Dog continues its pop-up at the Mermaid in Downtown. It runs from 6 p.m. until midnight from Tuesday through Saturday where Cho’s dishes range from arancini curry balls to bulgogi or gochujang birria tacos, and even a roasted kimchi and spam rice ball. Then there’s his signature soseji, a combination of Taiwanese rice sausage and Korean blood sausage. 428 East 2nd Street, Downtown.