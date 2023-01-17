Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right

The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.

Beverly Bar comes from Beverly Hills resident Matthew Raanan and his wife Justine Nour-Omid, who hired chef Timothy Brice to helm the kitchen. The collaboration has led to an unfussy, laid-back joint that easily counters the glitzier nearby competitors. There’s nothing overly complex about fried chicken sandwiches, pizza with barbecue chicken, truffle mac and cheese, a tuna crudo, or familiar twists on classic cocktails — and that’s the point.

“I picked Camden because it’s very close to the residential and office buildings, so people can walk over,” says Raanan, who has a background in real estate development. “They have options, but as far as the type of restaurant that we have, it doesn’t really exist in the Triangle.”

Brice developed a salmon and yellowfin tuna crudo, along with salads, a wagyu/hot honey pizza, and a house burger with onion jam, and American cheese, with nothing over $27, though prices will evolve as the menu does. Add-ons include bone marrow butter or kosher meat from Rabbi’s Daughter butcher shop in Westwood, and there’s a whole section of sandwiches, a grilled branzino, beef tallow fries, and a seasonal galette.

Cocktails include a Oaxacan old fashioned with reposado tequila and mezcal, or Beverly Bar’s take on a penicillin with Japanese whiskey, lemon, ginger, and honey syrup. The wine list hails vintners from California, France, Italy, and other points in between, in addition to six beers on tap.

Raanan and Nour-Omid took over the shuttered Everyday Café Seletto in late 2020 and added a patio for outdoor dining that will eventually spill out onto the sidewalk when permits are approved. For now, find Beverly Bar open daily at 434 N. Camden Drive in Beverly Hills.

Beverly Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.