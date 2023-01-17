Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again

Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.

What’s more, the group has been actively at work on a new Los Angeles location (long-rumored to be in the Koreatown area), saying on Instagram that they should be up and running permanently on the West Coast by spring of this year. All’Antico Vinaio already has an outlet in New York City, which opened in 2021.

A reopening in Newport Breach

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps has reopened in Newport Beach, reports the Orange County Register. Chef/owner Jimmy Martinez has relaunched with a new menu that moves beyond just burritos, beers, and tacos, with burgers, dumplings, and more — and an even bigger focus on to-go and delivery orders.

Big love for a retro sign

A campaign to save a doughnut sign is making waves on Instagram, as Carl’s Do-Nut Shop out of Pomona seeks to repair its retro neon following several weeks of storms. The account Sign of the Time, with more than 80,000 followers, says that ownership is committed to fixing the sign, adding that extra sales and support for the small shop would go a long way to helping to pay for repairs.

New brunch and breakfast options

Butcher’s Daughter on Melrose is launching a new all-inclusive weekday breakfast bar, dubbed the Butcher’s Breakfast Club, tomorrow, January 18. Much like something that might be found at a more upscale hotel, the new $23 bar will include pastries, smoothies, oats, frittatas, and other simple fare, plus magazines and newspapers for reading and relaxing. Walk-in seats and reservations are available, with the all-inclusive bar running from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, out in Rancho Mirage, LA weekenders can score a new brunch at Desert Island, the formerly private country club with a restaurant that chef Jon Butler now helms. The former Mr. Lyons executive chef spent years in LA at places like République, the Rose in Venice, and 71Above, and is now doing Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with options like a chicken-fried mushroom Benedict, scallop tostada, bloody marys, and more.

A Thai tasting menu

Chao Krung is renewing its Sum Rup tasting menu as a monthly series, beginning this Thursday, January 19. The $80 Thai feast includes six courses, with the option to add on a $45 wine pairing; tickets are available on Resy.