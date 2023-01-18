Celebrated LA Seafood Restaurant Angler Is Back in Action

After a long fall spent retouching the dining room and completely overhauling its menu, Angler Los Angeles is back. The always-inventive seafood restaurant at the Beverly Center has never been afraid to push boundaries and ask for more from its purveyors, its diners, and themselves; it’s just that now the 128-seat restaurant is more open to having a little fun when it reopens on February 1, too, after many months of closure.

From funky cocktail glasses to fried hot striped bass collar and from-the-embers oysters, this new Angler is a playful place to enjoy an incredible meal under the purview of the Saison Hospitality group. Culinary director Paul Chung and chef Brian Limoges have continued to push a Pacific Ocean focus backed by live fire, while also leaning into dishes like swordfish al pastor skewers served with barbecued pineapple and a bluefin tuna take on ‘nduja with Calabrian chiles and buttermilk bread (founding chef Joshua Skenes has not been involved with Angler for some time.)

There are nods back to the original Angler up in San Francisco (like that hot collar) and to original LA dishes like the Parker House rolls, except this time the bread is stuffed with Sonoma cheese and umami-rich anchovy butter. The more truncated, all-new opening menus are below, and some favorites like the bleeding radicchio salad are not found here. That’s okay — there’s still lots of room to play.

Distinct changes have been made in the dining room as well, starting with a new entrance that opens out onto La Cienega Boulevard. John Sofio of Built, Inc. designed a fresh interior that also includes more segmented dining areas thanks to smartly-placed walls and dividers, as well as a larger bar and lounge area for a less stuffy evening inside. The room is still mostly open, though, allowing views of the fire and the open kitchen while sipping on strong cocktails or snacking on rice-stuffed capon wings. It all makes for a strong welcome back for one of LA’s most impressive restaurants. The city has been waiting.

The reborn Angler returns to service on February 1 at 8500 Beverly Boulevard, keeping hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.