Celebrated LA Seafood Restaurant Angler Is Back in Action

Take a look at the all-new menu, direction, and decor at one of LA’s shining temples to the sea

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Jakob Layman
An overhead shot of various bowls and plates filled with seafood fresh off a grill.
An array of delights at the new Angler.
Jakob Layman

After a long fall spent retouching the dining room and completely overhauling its menu, Angler Los Angeles is back. The always-inventive seafood restaurant at the Beverly Center has never been afraid to push boundaries and ask for more from its purveyors, its diners, and themselves; it’s just that now the 128-seat restaurant is more open to having a little fun when it reopens on February 1, too, after many months of closure.

From funky cocktail glasses to fried hot striped bass collar and from-the-embers oysters, this new Angler is a playful place to enjoy an incredible meal under the purview of the Saison Hospitality group. Culinary director Paul Chung and chef Brian Limoges have continued to push a Pacific Ocean focus backed by live fire, while also leaning into dishes like swordfish al pastor skewers served with barbecued pineapple and a bluefin tuna take on ‘nduja with Calabrian chiles and buttermilk bread (founding chef Joshua Skenes has not been involved with Angler for some time.)

There are nods back to the original Angler up in San Francisco (like that hot collar) and to original LA dishes like the Parker House rolls, except this time the bread is stuffed with Sonoma cheese and umami-rich anchovy butter. The more truncated, all-new opening menus are below, and some favorites like the bleeding radicchio salad are not found here. That’s okay — there’s still lots of room to play.

Distinct changes have been made in the dining room as well, starting with a new entrance that opens out onto La Cienega Boulevard. John Sofio of Built, Inc. designed a fresh interior that also includes more segmented dining areas thanks to smartly-placed walls and dividers, as well as a larger bar and lounge area for a less stuffy evening inside. The room is still mostly open, though, allowing views of the fire and the open kitchen while sipping on strong cocktails or snacking on rice-stuffed capon wings. It all makes for a strong welcome back for one of LA’s most impressive restaurants. The city has been waiting.

The reborn Angler returns to service on February 1 at 8500 Beverly Boulevard, keeping hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

A tartare of tuna in a ribbed fine dining plate.
Bluefin tuna with buttermilk bread.
An overhead shot of seafood, like clams, in a light green broth.
Cold cockles in green sambal.
Fatty deep red bird wings grilled at a fine dining restaurant.
Grilled capon wing.
A white and green soup in a shell at a fine dining restaurant.
Sea snails in shell.
A hand pulls a very cheese-filled roll towards the ceiling at a restaurant.
Cheesy bread.
A hand squeezes lemon over a fried fish collar at a restaurant.
Hot fried striped bass collar.
Two light yellow skewers of grilled fish.
Al pastor swordfish.
An overhead shot of orange seaweed roe balls over rice.
Seaweed rice with cured yolk and roe.
A fish bowl cocktail with pebble ice.
Catch and Release with rye and rum.
A light green cocktail in a tall Tom Collins glass.
Sea Spray with mezcal and aloe.
A woody restaurant at evening set for service.
The retouched interior and still-open hearth.
Small banquettes and lots of wood and dim lighting in a new restaurant.
Lounge area and bar seating.
Four men stand in front of a grill at a new restaurant.
The Angler team.

