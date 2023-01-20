Historic Filipinotown’s Women-Owned Cocktail Bar Genever to Close Next Week

Los Angeles is losing one of its best bars this month. Historic Filipinotown’s Genever, the women-owned bar that started as a crowdfunding campaign and evolved into one of LA’s most beautiful places to drink cocktails announced that its final day of service is January 25.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Genever owners Christine Sumiller, Patricia Perez, and Roselma Samala decided not to renew the new lease with the landlord. This is an unfortunate but familiar experience in hospitality, especially in recent years. Before it opened, the co-owners quickly reached a $30,000 Kickstarter campaign goal in 2016, only to take over a stunning room decorated in shimmery Art Deco while serving creative and experimental drinks less than a half mile away from the Original Tommy’s.

The LA Times story also notes the trio will hold onto their Type 48 liquor license, a valuable permit that allows liquor to be served without food.

Alta’s Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson launch a cannabis edibles line

Alta chefs/co-owners Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson announced a new venture. According to Patterson’s Instagram, Cali Soul is a plant-based “chef-driven edibles line” made with pectin, real fruit, and ingredients like Valrhona chocolate. Cali Soul has multiple partners which include Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen’s Yoni Hagos.

Michelin Guide digs deep into Koreatown

Michelin published a Korean restaurant guide for LA. The Guide’s roving inspectors spent ample time in LA’s sprawling neighborhood and included respected spots like Jeong Yuk Jeom, Soban, and Soowon Galbi.

Colossus water damage

During heavy rains last week, the Long Beach location for Colossus bakery now has massive water damage. A huge ceiling leak brought water through the LB bakery space, rendering all operations ceased temporarily for now.

Badmaash DTLA celebrates 10 years while renovating

Indian gastropub Badmaash marks 10 years of operating in Downtown LA while embarking on renovations that will keep the restaurant closed until February.

New restaurant and cocktail bar next to the Pantages

A glitzy restaurant newcomer opened this week a stone’s throw from the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Called the Birdcage, it should attract the theater crowd with classic cocktails, plus a combination of small bites and full entrees including steak frites.