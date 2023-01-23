Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.

The Pico location closure was in the works for years. In 2021, owner Herb Hudson told Eater LA that the planned move was to shift Pico operations into a bigger, more comfortable space. After numerous delays — the newer location was supposed to open in 2019 — the Mid-City Roscoe’s debuted a few blocks away in October 2021. The iconic chain first opened in Long Beach in 1975 and has a total of seven SoCal locations.

The Pico location was a regular stop for celebrities, tourists, and politicians, including an unscheduled visit by President Barack Obama in 2011. The moment resulted in a three-wing Obama’s special, which remains on the menu. Roscoe’s Pico was also featured as a location in Issa Rae’s HBO show Insecure.

Both Konbi now closed

Echo Park’s Konbi Ni and Konbi’s barely five-month-old Culver City outpost closed over the weekend. The popular sandwich shop posted the news via Instagram.

Googie architecture and LA restaurants

Print Magazine highlighted one of LA’s most distinctive architectural styles in its current issue. Googie structures are throughout Southern California including Simply Wholesome, Norms, and Mel’s Drive-In.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure update

Starting today, Disneyworld closed Splash Mountain to start the next phase of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The future expansion of New Orleans Square will include a restaurant called Tiana’s Palace.

California oyster shortage

The Los Angeles Times reports that California is in the midst of an oyster shortage, and rain is to blame. Oyster farmers face challenges during this harvest season and as a result, some restaurants are removing California oysters from their menus.

For The Win at Grand Central Market

For The Win — the pandemic burger upstart with origins at a Hollywood strip mall — is officially Grand Central Market’s newest tenant. They’re open in the former Kismet space from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and expanding to seven days on January 30.