Entry at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Filed under:

Sunset Strip’s New Power Dining Spot Leans Heavy Into Ice-Cold Shellfish

A Dallas-based restaurant group opens an East Coast-style seafood spot in West Hollywood

by Mona Holmes
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

On the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills is a newcomer called Hudson House, located on the Sunset Strip a block west of Doheny Drive, on the corner that shifts from high-rise office buildings and into the residential section of WeHo. The new hotspot is right next to SoHo House, Lavo, and Prince Street Pizza.

Oysters and shrimp cocktail from the raw bar at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Oysters and shrimp cocktail from the raw bar.

Hudson House comes from Vandelay Hospitality as the group’s first entry into the LA market. It’ll be interesting to see how it fares in LA, as a different restaurant with the same name already exists in the South Bay. The Dallas restaurant group owned by Hunter Pond is banking on a clubby East Coast-style menu with some local ingredients and flavor. Hudson House goes big on its open raw bar featuring oysters, seafood towers, sushi, and shrimp cocktails. Appetizers go heavy on big salads, cauliflower bites, and a Nantucket chowder using freshly shucked clams.

Overall it’s an unfussy and familiar menu serving traditional American fare. Of course, there’s a fish of the day along with crab cake and maple-plank salmon. Sandwiches include a lobster roll with fries, a Rutherford club sandwich, and a double-layer cheeseburger. Expect a substantial martini menu, along with frozen Bellinis, and some non-alcoholic options like the one made with yuzu, cucumber, basil, and honey.

When Hudson House opens next Monday, January 30, expect an interior that transports one to New York City or Boston with heavy dark wood accents, plaids, and leather booths. But outside, it’ll be hard to forget this is still West Hollywood, with plants placed strategically to help shield diners from the hustle and bustle of Sunset Boulevard.

Starting January 30, Hudson House is open Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. for lunch, and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reopens at 5 p.m. for dinner until 10 p.m.

Crispy chicken cobb salad at Hudson House in West Hollywood, California.
Crispy chicken cobb salad at Hudson House.
A seared tuna and kale salad with miso at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Miso and kale tuna salad.
Tempura-battered chicken tenders at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Tempura-battered chicken tenders.
A bowl with clam chowder at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Clam chowder.
Sous vide French chicken with cajun spices, herb blend, fries, and arugula salad at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, Calfiornia.
Sous vide French chicken with cajun spices, herb blend, fries, and arugula salad.
Salmon on a maple plank at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Salmon on a maple plank.
Salads, salmon, tenders, and chowder at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Salads, salmon, tenders, and chowder.
Shrimp and raw oysters over ice at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Shrimp and raw oysters.
A table full of entrees and appetizers at Hudson House in West Hollywood, California.
Entrees and appetizers.
Hudson House dining room in West Hollywood, California.
Hudson House dining room.
Entry at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Blue leather booths at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Banquettes.
Outdoor dining area with white tablecloths at Hudson House restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Patio.
Hudson House Sunset

9255 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069
