Beleaguered and Pandemic-Battered, Silver Lake Neighborhood Favorite Eszett to Close

Silver Lake strip mall hotspot Eszett is closing on January 30 after three years in business. Founded by Spencer and Sabrina Bezaire in December 2019 — just four months before pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders began — the restaurant faced countless business shifts, uncertainties, and slow nights since then, and now ownership is moving on. “We never could have imagined the journey that unfolded,” the Bezaires wrote on Instagram, announcing Eszett’s closure. “Jan 2020 we were a month and a half in, creativity flowing, energy buzzing, ideas swirling with limitless possibilities. The pandemic changed the course of life for the world, and for this 30 seat strip mall restaurant it changed everything.” The Bezaires note that while Eszett is closing at the former Trois Familia space, the restaurant’s general manager Mara and another worker will be taking over the lease, installing a new restaurant project inside soon.

The loss of Eszett comes just days after the sudden closure of Konbi not far away in Echo Park (and Culver City), and with forecasters projecting a post-ish pandemic recession on the near horizon, it remains to be seen how many other restaurants that have navigated the uncertainties of the past three years will also end up, in 2023, turning off the lights for good.

No more Flower Child near the beach

Sunny fast-casual spot Flower Child is no more in Santa Monica, reports Toddrickallen. The 2nd Street space beneath hotspot Elephante has quietly closed up for good, with little indication as to what’s next at the address.

More Bacari, this time for the Valley

The Bacari team is heading to Sherman Oaks, opening a new location in the shadow of the 405 at 14106 Ventura Boulevard, in the former Rive Gauche space. Ownership confirmed the new location to Eater, but so far there’s no timetable for opening.

Spanish lunch in Highland Park

Highland Park Spanish specialist Otoño is launching lunch tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, which means pan con tomate, croquetas de Jason, and bocadillo sandwiches can all be had during the daytime hours now. Weekday lunch runs Wednesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunset Strip happy hour

The Den has a revamped happy hour. The Sunset Strip staple’s new early-evening menu starts tonight, January 24, and features $12 cocktails in addition to wings, meatballs, oysters, and a burger. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.