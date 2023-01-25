This Cool New Suburban LA Pizza Shop Doubles as a Skater Hangout

Pizzanista is now officially open in San Marino, the standalone city just south of Pasadena. The longtime Arts District New York-ish style pizza spot has been running limited daytime hours for most of the month, selling slices and whole 18-inch pies to those in the know. What’s more, the space at 2461 Mission Street actually doubles as a full-on skateboard shop, meaning anyone can come through for merchandise, stickers, wheels, and more in addition to the pizza. There are even half-off and free pizza deals with certain skateboard purchases at certain times. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday, for now.

And even bigger slices for all

Speaking of pizza, the new world’s largest pizza has been created — and in Los Angeles no less. The record-breaking pizza was assembled at the LA Convention Center as part of a stunt by Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack, says People.

Love for Sticky Rice Echo Park

Echo Park’s Sticky Rice earns raves from longtime reviewer Merrill Shindler over at the Eastsider, with the restaurant’s “delicious downhome Thai food” praised for its soups, dessert, and noodle dishes. “ The pad Thai may well be the last taste I want before I shuffle off this mortal coil,” says Shindler, somewhat macabrely.

A taco arrival in Orange County

Chicas Tacos is expanding deeper into Orange County, opening a new location at the Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton. Expect an opening on February 7 at 12885 Beach Boulevard; the company also has an OC location in Huntington Beach.

A concerning pizza theft in Agoura Hills

Two Doughs Pizza Company had its mobile domed pizza oven and trailer stolen this week. The small Agoura Hills restaurant, catering, and pop-up company says on Instagram that the theft must have been planned given the specific needs of a trailer that large, and ownership is asking for local help to hopefully find the rig soon.