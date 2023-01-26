 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena

Plus, restaurant industry insiders share their favorite dining haunts, Tony Hawk hawks some doughnuts, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
Miya is located at 2470 N. Lake Avenue in Altadena.
David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 N. Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.

Whereas Sticky Rice serves Thai street food, Miya's menu is dedicated to home-style cooking, says Tewasart. The menu includes a spicy and herbaceous tom yum soup with shrimp, a sweet and savory basil eggplant stir-fry, and pad thai topped with dried shrimp and pork cracklings. The restaurant will be serving beer and wine once its license comes through. Miya is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The menu at Miya in Altadena.
A shoppy shop in every neighborhood

Why do all independent neighborhood stores carry Brightland olive oil, Diaspora spices, and Fishwife tinned seafood? Journalist Emily Sundberg explores the big business of “small” internet-based food companies for Grub Street. Wine + Eggs, the quintessential provisions mart in Atwater Village, is highlighted in the piece.

Tony Hawk hawks doughnuts for a good cause

Skateboarder Tony Hawk, who is an investor in Holey Grail Doughnuts, is collaborating with the brand on a doughnut called Dough-Nation which features a taro base, burnt coconut caramel, and flakey salt. The special is available throughout February at all Los Angeles and Hawaii locations. Proceeds from the doughnut’s sales will benefit The Skatepark Project, a non-profit that finances public skateparks in low-income communities.

Happy hour atop a Hollywood fitness club

Head into chef Michael Mina’s Mother Tongue for happy hour on Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. On the menu are $10 wines and cocktails, $5 beers, and various bites including a slider with caramelized onion and truffle cheese ($4) and a chicken tikka masala skewer ($4).

Where do professional hospitality folks like to eat?

Food writer Emily Wilson explores where LA restaurant industry “insiders” like to eat for Resy. Asia Stewart-Howell, the general manager at Alta Adams, loves to hit up Dan Sung Sa in Koreatown, while Avish Naran, the owner of Pijja Palace, can’t get enough of Casa Bianca in Eagle Rock.

Dishes and Korean beer from Dan Sung Sa against a wooden table.
Dishes and Korean beer from Dan Sung Sa.
Wonho Frank Lee

Miya

470 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, California 91001 Visit Website

