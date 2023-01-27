South LA’s Post & Beam to Open Casual New Restaurant Inside Natural History Museum

In mid-March, visitors to Exposition Park’s Natural History Museum can dine at a new restaurant showcasing a familiar name in the South LA community: Post & Beam. The new restaurant, along with a cafe from South LA Cafe owners Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace, form two new eating establishments coming to the museum.

First up is the restaurant from Post & Beam’s Roni Cleveland and chef John Cleveland. The museum is keeping quiet about the name and menu details but noted that the forthcoming eatery will reflect Post & Beam’s style. Post & Beam was a James Beard Award Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant in 2022, and received the Los Angeles Times Gold Award in 2020.

South LA Cafe Hospitality will oversee the museum’s entire food and beverage program. Owners Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace will operate a new cafe in the museum’s new wing when it opens in 2024.

Community support after the tragic Monterey Park mass shooting

The cast and crew of the film Everything Everywhere All at Once honored the victims of the Monterey Park shooting earlier this week by having a Lunar New Year dinner at Atlantic Seafood and Dim Sum. The Oscar-nominated film’s producer Jonathan Wang posted about the gathering on his Instagram. Over on the Los Angeles Times, a report takes a close look at Monterey Park restaurant owners and employees after last week’s shooting.

Six Regal Cinemas theaters to close throughout Southern California

Bankruptcy proceedings continue to move forward with Regal Cinemas. Last week, the chain’s parent company Cineworld Group announced it will close six theaters throughout the region including the Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, reports the LA Times.

Live Jazz at Pips On La Brea tonight

If in the mood for live music, the Sunny Blues Trio performs at longtime Mid-Wilshire jazz club and restaurant Pips On La Brea tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with no cover charge.

Echo Park bookstore and cafe owner dies

The co-owner of Echo Park’s Stories Books & Cafe has died. News of Alex Maslansky’s death was shared on the cafe’s Instagram page. Stories Books & Cafe remains closed until January 31.

Beverly Hills’ whiskey bar reopens

The Double Barrel reopened as the Whiskey Shoppe at the Double Barrel earlier this month in Beverly Hills. The new lounge is an expansion of the rare, vintage, and exclusive whiskey retail store to include food and cocktails.