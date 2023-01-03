Little Fatty Chef David Kuo Plans a Taiwanese Version of Eataly in Mar Vista

Mar Vista’s next big project is taking shape fast, as Fatty Mart gears up for an early 2023 arrival. David Kuo of Little Fatty will drop anchor just around the corner at 12210 Venice Boulevard in the former Grandview Market space, offering a little bit of everything under one roof. Think of the space as a kind of micro-Eataly with a lot more hot food, focusing on Taiwanese breakfasts, a variety of sandwiches, Mexican snacks, pizzas, and even coffee and pastry. More details to come as Kuo’s latest project heads towards a first-quarter 2023 arrival.

Lingua Franca speaks up

Big news out of Frogtown, as Peter and Lauren Lemos’ long-awaited LA River-adjacent restaurant Lingua Franca is nearly ready to open. After years of red tape and a global pandemic, the Wax Paper owners are set to debut the new California cuisine restaurant on February 1, with more details to come soon.

More best bites and restaurants

Voice of OC writer and Eater LA contributor Anne Marie Panoringan has listed out her favorite new restaurants of 2022 for Orange County, with nods to Kei Concepts’ new Ini Ristorante, Dana Point seafood spot Outer Reef, and popular Filipino destination Lola’s by MFK.

On the food media front

Meanwhile, Danielle Dorsey is moving on from her role at Thrillist, overseeing food and restaurant coverage there. While reflecting back on her time spent eating and enjoying LA, she also listed out some of her own memorable bites from 2022, including dishes at Bar Moruno, Cento Pasta Bar, Superfine Pizza, and Pijja Palace.

Califonia’s killer barbecue

Texas Monthly writer Daniel Vaughn offered lots of praise for greater LA’s barbecue scene recently, calling out the Texas-style creations at Moo’s Craft Barbecue, the new-school meats at Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, and the built-for-the-masses appeal of Slab on West Third Street. Many consider Vaughn to be America’s foremost barbecue writer, and his annual list of 50 best Texas barbecue joints draws attention from across the country.

A new home for coffee and sandwiches on Sawtelle

10 Speed Coffee has landed in Sawtelle Japantown, offering another grab-and-go cafe experience for the historic neighborhood. First opened in Hood River, Oregon as a coffee shop with a cycling focus, the group has since migrated across greater Los Angeles with a location in Santa Monica and Calabasas (at Pedaler’s Fork), where the company roasts its beans. The new 10 Speed Coffee is now open at 1947 Sawtelle Blvd., Suite B, with hours from 6 a..m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, extended to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Beyond drip coffee and espresso drinks, find pastries, sandwiches, snacks, occasional pop-ups, and beer and wine nights.