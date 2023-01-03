 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fairfax Breakfast Burrito Kings Surprise Open in Culver City Next Month

The eight-year-old coffee shop opens with smoked potato breakfast burritos just west of the 405

by Farley Elliott
A close up shot of a cut interior of a breakfast burrito with eggs, potatoes, and bacon on a yellow table.
Cofax’s bacon burrito.
Cofax Coffee

One of LA’s best breakfast burrito and coffee makers is on the move, opening up a new location in Culver City sometime next month. Cofax Coffee, the Dodgers-obsessed Fairfax restaurant from Jason Bernstein and James Starr, opens at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard, just east of the 405 freeway. Signage is already up at the former Quicksand cafe space.

The new Cofax is meant to be a bigger, bolder take on the tiny original shop, which first opened in 2014 next door to the group’s then-buzzy restaurant Golden State on hip Fairfax Avenue. While coffee was the original focus, the shop almost immediately became famous for its breakfast burrito, using smoked potatoes from sibling restaurant Bludso’s Bar & Que. The burritos have proven so popular, in fact, that they’re now shipped nationwide to customers.

The new Culver City location will definitely offer all varieties of breakfast burritos, and given the ample new room — it’s more than twice the size of the original cafe — they’ll also serve occasional specials and one-off dishes as well as offer catering. What’s more, the daytime shop will offer plenty of dine-in seating, and the usual collection of ever-expanding Dodger fan art and paraphernalia, says co-owner Starr.

Look for a February arrival for Cofax Culver City, though a specific date has not yet been set. Once in place, expect Westside fans to flock for caffeine and burritos, adding even more daytime prowess to a neighborhood that has suddenly become hot with casual new locations of popular restaurants elsewhere in Los Angeles. Konbi’s newish Culver City shop does brisk sandwich and croissant business, and next door to them, Los Feliz’s Kismet Rotisserie should open imminently. Meanwhile, just across the 405 Jason Neroni of Venice’s the Rose is plotting his own new restaurant, a pizza-focused A-Frame building known as Best Bet.

Foursquare

COFAX

440 North Fairfax Avenue, , CA 90036 (323) 424-7485 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Pioneering Korean American TV Chef Debbie Lee to Open Highland Park Restaurant

By Matthew Kang

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Little Fatty Chef David Kuo Plans a Taiwanese Version of Eataly in Mar Vista

By Farley Elliott

LA Dining Experts Discuss Their Biggest Hopes for the Restaurant Industry in 2023

By Eater Staff

These Are the Most Community-Focused Restaurants of 2022

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world