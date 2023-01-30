Unwrap the New Juliet, Culver City’s Gorgeous French Surprise

Don’t let all of the recent Spanish openings fool anyone; Los Angeles is still a town that loves a good French restaurant. So much so, in fact, that Rohan Talwar and the team behind Norah and Margot have decided to join in the pan-Parisian fray, quietly debuting a jewel box brasserie in Culver City in the coming days. The new Juliet will open for the full cycle — that’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner — on February 1 at 8888 Washington Boulevard, just doors down from the busy Platform development. Here’s what to expect.

First, consider it something of a surprise that Talwar and the team were able to keep Juliet under wraps for this long, given the scope of the ground-floor space. Calling the restaurant “an ode to the way Parisians are dining now,” Talwar has managed to outfit a 120-seat restaurant with loads of marble, dark woods, and deep red tones. Rustic flooring, scalloped edges, and off-white fabrics make for a cozy setting, while a walk-up bar helps to keep the place feeling lively.

The ample outdoor patio only adds to the possibilities, with some 1,500 square feet of street-side seating available every day. The kitchen isn’t hidden away, per se, but it is not the focus of the long dining room; instead, all eyes are on the glass, slate, and woven fabrics that make the place feel luxurious but comfortable. That makes perfect sense, given that Juliet was designed by Jeremiah Brent, the celebrated AD 100 designer; this is his first restaurant project.

Juliet’s food is supposed to feel both refined and relaxed, too. IB Hospitality chef and culinary director Michael Williams, along with chef Jason Gonzales, have built a menu that winds seamlessly between dishes like crepes suzette and croque madames for breakfast to tuna carpaccio and a classic French omelette with a side of market greens for lunch. Dinner is the star of the show, though, with a French seafood lean that includes poisson cru (in this case raw sliced amberjack), a traditional endive salad, and duck confit “cigars” with sauce valois.

There’s black cod with dashi butter, grilled lamb chops, and more for larger mains, while Talwar has partnered with Geno Tomko of Lucid Wines to build a deeply French wine list — including 50 different wines by the glass, each available in pours of different sizes from sips to carafes. There are also cocktails for those in need of a stiff drink, including a house martini with gin, vodka, Lillet, and Meyer lemon. A roving champagne and martini cart will also make appearances in the evenings, as well as grand touches like truffles and caviar. After all, what is French decadence without a bit of luxury on the plate?

The new Juliet opens on Wednesday, February 1, at 8888 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232, as a partnership with Rohan Talwar of IB Hospitality (Norah and Margot) and Runyon Group’s Joseph Miller and David Fishbein, who also run the Platform development. Daily service begins at breakfast (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and moves into lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), afternoon bites (3 p.m. to 5 p.m.), and into dinner, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are available on Resy, with walk-ins welcome.