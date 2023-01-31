A New Melrose Restaurant Wants to Bring Euro Club Vibes to LA’s Sushi Scene

Melrose Avenue is about to get some more sushi, thanks to the international chain Sushi Palace, which hails from Germany of all places. The well-known upscale-casual outfit offers everything from nigiri to rolls, bowls, and set menu options that even include some vegan iterations. The group has expanded quickly across Germany thanks to a hybrid model that prioritizes takeout and delivery as well as in-restaurant dining, and now Sushi Palace is ready to jump to America’s sushi capital, Los Angeles.

Shiny signage is already up for the corner location at 6535 Melrose Avenue, across the intersection from Mozza and less than a block away from another upscale sushi restaurant Umeda. Reps for Sushi Palace tell Eater that the restaurant will lean into a more modern dining environment with a mix of fine dining and fun in its decor and menu, while also continuing to offer delivery and takeout. Whether that means pulsing Euro tracks and video displays or white tablecloths remains to be seen. This likely won’t be the first Sushi Palace to hit LA, either; as part of an overall franchising plan, reps say they can see four or five more Sushi Palace locations in Southern California soon, and they’re also pushing fast into Miami and New York City. As for an opening, expect a big blowout party by early April.

A break-in in Long Beach

Speak Cheezy in Long Beach was broken into last weekend, with an unknown person making off with a safe and a bunch of money from the young pizza business. While no suspect has been named or found yet, there are worries that this could be the same person behind several other break-ins on the same strip recently.

Feeling Southern food in Santa Monica

Birdie G’s in Santa Monica is launching a Southern-inspired menu series this month, running Wednesday and Thursday nights beginning February 1 at the chef’s table, with dishes starting around 6:30 p.m. The so-called Smorgasbird series will focus on food from executive chef Matthew Schaler, who first began cooking in Asheville, North Carolina. Reservations are available via Resy.

Dining recommendations from those in the know

This week Jenn Harris over at the Los Angeles Times calls out two great places for comforting eats, including saucy wings from CJ’s Wings — home of the Boss Sauce — on Pico Boulevard, and barbecue from Simi Valley specialist Zef BBQ, where brisket is king.

Elsewhere, Eater LA contributor and Longbeachize lead Brian Addison lists out his favorite Long Beach dishes to love right now, including a chilaquiles breakfast burrito, a homey beef Wellington from the Auld Dubliner, and the flatbread pizzas and focaccia from the newly-opened Baby Gee bar.

A Vietnamese party in Mar Vista

My Lai Kitchen in Mar Vista is throwing a big four-year anniversary party on Saturday, February 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 12222 Venice Boulevard. There will be grilling outside, free banh mi sandwiches, giveaways, music, and a whole lot more.