HomeState Starts Slinging Queso and Breakfast Tacos in Atwater Village This Summer

Breakfast tacos, spicy palomas, and brisket quesadillas are headed to Northeast LA this summer. HomeState announced its next location in Atwater Village on Instagram this week, landing at the forthcoming retail/restaurant complex called El Cañon, right next door to Out of the Closet.

HomeState founder and CEO Briana Valdez tells Eater LA that development is underway and the space has tons of natural light and a patio. The building used to be El Cañonazo Market, though now four other food tenants are headed to this development, including Holy Basil.

At this expansion rate, Southern California residents will soon be able to locate a HomeState almost in walking distance to their home. The growing group has restaurants in Hollywood, Highland Park, Playa Vista, Sherman Oaks, and Pasadena (and a previous location in West Adams). Valdez also shared that San Diego is in her sights after signing a lease in Oceanside. Below are renderings for HomeState’s Atwater Village space.

Beastie Boys pop-up with Monty’s soft serve

There’s still time to visit the Beastie Boys exhibit at Beyond the Streets gallery in Hollywood. It runs until January 29 and attendees can secure a serving of Monty’s Good Burger’s plant-based vanilla and chocolate soft serve in a cup or waffle cone while learning about the iconic group’s 40-year history.

Queen Mary reopens

Long Beach’s docked destination ship the Queen Mary finally received visitors once again. The historic ship had been closed since early 2020. ABC-7 has the full story, and reports the restaurants and hotel will reopen in early 2024.

Time off and takeout at Bar Moruno in Silver Lake

Bar Moruno is temporarily closed for the first two weeks of January for maintenance. Directly next door at Rápido, staff is serving a small selection of Bar Moruno dishes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to-go, including a half chicken with rye flatbread, garlic yogurt, pickled onion, and pepperoncini. Check Rápido’s Instagram for more details.

A slice of LA restaurant history

Longtime food writer and editor Colman Andrews wrote about Ma Maison, one of LA’s first influential French restaurants for Los Angeles Magazine. Not only was the restaurant failing until Wolfgang Puck took over, but it became a celeb hot spot in the 1970s.