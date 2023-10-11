 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Pasadena Panda Express Is the Only One Serving a Dim Sum Menu

Plus, a Caesar salad moment, a Smashing Pumpkins feast, and more

by Cathy Chaplin

A selection of dim sum from Panda Express.
Panda Express diners visiting the Hastings Ranch location (3867 E. Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107) can nibble on dim sum alongside their usual orange chicken and Bejing beef from now until November 28. The trio of all-new “Dim Sum Bites” includes lobster and shrimp dumplings, mini-chicken wontons, and an apple pie roll. Diners can select two dim sum for $3.75 or three for $5.

Andrew Cherng opened the first Panda Express at the Glendale Galleria in 1983 and now has over 2,300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. The Pasadena-based Innovation Kitchen often serves as a testing ground for new dishes that may be offered more broadly in the future.

Hail, Caesar!

Eater LA contributor Fiona Chandra takes a look at the alt-Caesar salad trend across the Southland for LAist and finds chef-driven riffs on Caesar Cardini’s iconic salad at Button Mash, Cassia, and more.

A pink bowl filled with Thai Caesar salad at Poltergeist at Button Mash.
What would Billy Corgan do?

Hollywood’s former 1970s recording studio turned restaurant Grandmaster Recorders will serve an autumnal Smashing Pumpkins-themed dinner on Wednesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The $75 per person, five-course, family-style menu includes pumpkin focaccia with pumpkin seed butter, chestnut garganelli with duck ragu and pumpkin spice, and more. Reservations are available on Resy.

Sweets for the Day of the Dead

La Monarca Bakery (multiple locations) is baking a trio of specialty sweets for Día de Muertos in addition to its usual assortment of Mexican pastries, pan dulce, coffees, and hot chocolates. The holiday line-up includes Halloween mini-conchas, classic pan de muerto in sugar and sesame flavors, and Mexican pumpkin bread. Online ordering is available.

