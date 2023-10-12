A Poutine-Packed Diner Arrives in Highland Park

Keen observers of the ever-changing Highland Park dining scene might have seen the emergence of Wavy Gravy Cafe along York Boulevard. Opened in the past few weeks, the all-day diner serves a slew of easy morning and lunch items like breakfast burritos, chicken bowls, hot dogs, and burgers but the real draw might be its set of whimsical poutines — loaded fries with cheese curds and gravy. The poutine options include carne asada, salmon, burger, taco, and shrimp with lobster sauce, making Wavy Gravy perhaps the most ambitious poutine vendor in Los Angeles at this precise moment.

The weekend at Wavy Gravy brings sourdough pancakes, French toast, and a wavy salmon schmear as specials. Everything on the menu at Wavy Gravy is priced competitively under $17, and most items are about $10, making this a family-friendly, affordable addition to the neighborhood. Hours run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Check here for the full menu. 5805 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90042.

Celebrate Mexican wines this weekend in Los Feliz

Modern Mexican restaurant Mírate is putting together a festival to celebrate Mexican wines this weekend, beginning Friday with a seven-course dinner including chef David Castro of Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe, Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco, Lupita Vidal of La Cevicheria Tabasco, Bianca Castro of byBiaNca Bakery, and Mírate’s own Josh Gil. On Saturday, there are taco stations throughout with Diego Hernandez of La Bete Noire and Jonathan Perez, among other chefs. And finally wine tasting and barbacoa on Sunday afternoon. See all the schedule, pricing, and chefs working the event here.

Brazilian barbecue times in Thousand Oaks

On Oct 16, Brazilian barbecue restaurant chain Fogo de Chão opens its ninth LA-area location, this time in Thousand Oaks, with plans to donate a portion of its first week of sales to Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank. The large standalone restaurant has outdoor seating, dry-aging meat lockers, and an all-day happy hour. It’s located at the Lakes at Thousand Oaks at 2250 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

Staten Island in Los Angeles

Former Eater LA senior editor Farley Elliott’s first piece as the Southern California bureau chief of Bay Area publication SFGate has come out on Denino’s Pizzeria, a Staten Island pizza spot that expanded quietly in April 2023 to Thousand Oaks. “It is now possible to get a pie from one of New York’s most treasured and historic pizza joints; you just have to drive to the Los Angeles suburbs to pick it up,” Elliott writes.

A retrospective on Angelini Osteria

For a wonderful, long take on one of LA’s best Italian restaurants, check out this piece by Paul Feinstein on Resy looking at Angelini Osteria. Feinstein adores the place, writing, “The restaurant is a romantic date spot, the perfect place for an anniversary or a celebration of any kind, and is the closest facsimile to an Italian restaurant on the streets of Bologna, Parma, or Modena that you’ll find in LA.”

Korean cooking at Abernethy’s in Downtown

Abernethy’s in Downtown will have its current CDC Mindy Oh prepare modern Korean dishes at the Music Center-adjacent restaurant for the next few months ahead of the next cycle of Emerging Chefs program that will host John Cleveland, previously of Post & Beam. As for Oh’s Korean-inspired menu, think starters like pajeon with tamari green onion dip and cheese corn tortilla chips to albap with three different kinds of fish caviar. See the full menu here, and book a table here.