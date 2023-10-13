 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Hot Shot Chicago Chef Is Opening a Classic Diner in Downtown Los Angeles

Moonlark’s Dinette will serve traditional diner fare with a hearty helping of nostalgia

by Cathy Chaplin

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bar area of Cafe Basque in Downtown LA.
Café Basque at the Hoxton hotel Downtown.
Wonho Frank Lee

Café Basque at the Hoxton in Downtown has been operating on autopilot, serving mostly hotel guests following chef Daniel Rose’s departure in May. But come November, Boka Restaurant Group will convert the ground-floor space into an all-day restaurant called Moonlark’s Dinette with superstar Chicago chef Chris Pandel at the helm.

Chef Chris Pandel.
Chef Chris Pandel.
Boka Restaurant Group

Pandel, who has worked with Boka for over a decade, linked up with the restaurant group following the success of his first restaurant, the Bristol, which opened in 2008. Together with Boka, Pandel opened a slew of restaurants including Italian spot Balena in 2012, steakhouse Swift & Sons and seafood restaurant Cold Storage in 2015, and Cira at the Hoxton in Chicago in 2019. Most recently, Pandel was appointed executive chef of Le Select when Boka parted ways with Rose. The Chicago-based restaurant group also owns and operates Cabra on the rooftop at the Hoxton in Downtown and Girl & The Goat in the Arts District with chef Stephanie Izard.

Moonlark’s Dinette is Pandel’s first restaurant outside of Chicago. The menu promises classic diner fare served from breakfast through late-night. Diners can anticipate plenty of egg preparations, sandwiches, salads, house-made pastries, shareable mains, and memorable desserts, a representative tells Eater. Moonlark’s Dinette joins another modern diner tucked inside a hotel, Denae’s, which opened in August at the Delphi on S. Flower Street.

Prior to Rose opening Café Basque in December 2022, the ground floor restaurant was home to Brooklyn-founded Sibling Rival. The casual all-day restaurant served a diner menu chock-full of sandwiches, salads, pies, and pancakes and was generally well received by diners prior to its pandemic-related closure.

Foursquare

Café Basque

1060 South Broadway, , CA 90015 (213) 725-5900 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Behold the Wonders of Meatless Shawarma at This New Spot in Cypress Park

By Oren Peleg

Filed under:

A Poutine-Packed Diner Arrives in Highland Park

By Matthew Kang

Pasadena’s Legendary Old Sasoon Bakery Debuts All-New Dining Room This Fall

By Alice Wynne

Filed under:

This Pasadena Panda Express Is the Only One Serving a Dim Sum Menu

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Gov. Newsom Snuffs Out Possibility of Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes

By Mona Holmes

Chef Debbie Lee’s New Tasting Menu Pops Up at a Prime Silver Lake Location

By Matthew Kang