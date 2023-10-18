LA’s Newest Food Hall Is Hidden Away in a San Fernando Valley Apartment Complex

LA’s newest food hall, LA Chef’s Kitchens, officially opens on Thursday, October 19 on the ground floor of the Panorama Tower apartment building in Panorama City at 8155 Van Nuys Boulevard. Owned and operated by real estate development company the Shomof Group, the food hall has 16 active stalls serving a variety of cuisines with additional vendors opening shortly. With this venture, the Shomof Group aims to provide “cost-efficient” opportunities for local food businesses and ample culinary choices to the local community, Jimmy Shomof tells Eater.

Among the list of notable tenants are Nantli Restaurant serving Oaxacan cooking; Icy Rush Co. dishing up ice cream, churros, and crepes; aguas frescas specialist Aguas Carnal; and flattop masters Ticas Teppanyaki. LA Chef’s Kitchen is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; hours may vary for individual vendors.

TenderFest is back

The third annual TenderFest is taking place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 22. Participants include Le Coupe, Harold & Belle’s, Pioneer Chicken, and more. Available tickets start at $99 and include unlimited chicken tender samples, fries, and dessert.

Ludolab lives on at Crypto.com Arena

Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s pandemic-era pop-up Ludolab has a permanent home at Crypto.com Arena. Located inside Golden Road Brewery next to Ludo Bird, the chef’s fried chicken stall, Ludolab offers grilled kebabs, steak, chicken, and vegetables tucked inside sandwiches or served atop salads and rice bowls.

Culinary greatness in Gardena

Journalist Gab Chabrán of LAist heads to Gardena in search of culinary excellence. He finds affordably priced delights inside a food court, at a bowling alley, and more.

Welcome to the Hotel California

Venice-based Gjelina Group just opened a hotel called Vitorrja at 15 Rose Avenue in Venice. Residence-like rooms and suites start at $225 and include continental breakfast by Gjusta Bakery. Check out StayAnnex to book a staycation a block away from the boardwalk.