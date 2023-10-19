The Iconic Palm Steakhouse Has Closed in Beverly Hills

The Palm in Beverly Hills has closed. The iconic steakhouse, which defined an era of power lunching and glamorous dining, opened in 1975 in West Hollywood before moving to Canon Drive near Dayton Way in 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter’s senior writer Gary Baum interviewed the Palm’s fourth-generation owner Bruce Bozzi. Prominent hospitality firm Landry’s — which also owns Del Frisco’s, Morton’s, and Mastro’s — bought the Palm in 2020 after a contentious family court battle. Bozzi shared anecdotes of the Palm’s famous maître d’ Gigi Delmaestro, and photos of its celebrity clientele that frequented the place over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Bateman, Barry Diller, and Beyoncé.

Bozzi also implied that Landry’s lost the Palm’s charm after taking over by changing recipes and offering smaller portion sizes. Eater LA received the following statement from Tim Whitlock, COO of the Palm Restaurants about the closure. “We acquired The Palm restaurants out of bankruptcy during the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020. The economy, competition and COVID primarily impacted The Palm Beverly Hills location, and sales never recovered.” The Palm remains open in Downtown LA next to Crypto.com Arena.

Sammiche Shoppe closing update

Last week, Sammiche Shoppe owner Willie Jenkins posted a GoFundMe to help keep his restaurants afloat. This week, Jenkins tells Eater LA that he closed the USC location and will focus his efforts on the store in Inglewood.

Hawaii fundraiser at the Rose Venice

On Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m., the Rose Venice will host a Hawaiian-style benefit dinner. Chef Jason Neroni’s menu includes spam fried rice, a Don Ho pizza, and a pig slow-roasted over coals. All proceeds benefit the Hawai’i Foodbank’s Maui Relief Fund. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased here.

In-N-Out history

Want to know why Julia Child kept a map of all In-N-Out locations in her purse, the details behind singer Katy Perry’s personal attachment to the burger chain, or other tidbits? Click on this Los Angeles Times story for more.

Wax Paper Chinatown closing

Wax Paper will shut down its Chinatown outlet on Sunday, October 22. Owners Lauren and Peter Lemos posted the news on Instagram while citing troubling times as a restaurant operator with low sales, rising rents, and the pandemic. The Frogtown outlet still remains open.