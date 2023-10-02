 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Downtown LA’s Extravagant New Nightclub Features Live Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

Sinners y Santos acts as the foundation of the huge Level 8 project with a stunning Gothic cathedral-esque interior

by Matthew Kang
Lounge area of Sinners y Santos in Downtown LA’s Level 8 project with Catholic-style Gothic decor.
Lounge area of Sinners y Santos in Downtown LA’s Level 8 project.
Michael Kleinberg
Meant to be the anchor of the entire Level 8 project, the Houston Brothers have brought their brand of Hollywood nightlife to Downtown LA in Sinners y Santos, an impressive Gothic cathedral-looking nightclub and lounge decked out with stained glass, DJ booth, table service, and even live lucha libre wrestling matches. It’s a wild experience that opened last weekend with surprise DJ guest the Chainsmokers (who are currently in residency at XS in Wynn Las Vegas) and wrestlers going at it on a stage suspended above the bar.

The Houston Brothers are behind places like La Descarga, No Vacancy, Break Room 86, and Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, creating a distinct flavor of bars and clubs with entertainment from dancers, live bands, and now, wrestlers. The bars also often feature better-than-expected cocktail menus, though they’re not tethered to high-end mixology. Here at Sinners y Santos, veteran barman Devon Espinosa creates drinks like La Tropica Toxica or St. Marguerite which both feature flaming elements on the drink. As for the interior, there’s gorgeous stained glass, ornate woodwork, marble counters, velvet lounge seating, and a church organ as the DJ booth, Sinners y Santos adds to the Houston Brothers’ streak of striking ambiences — making it perhaps their most ambitious.

Like every other Houston Brothers space, Sinners y Santos features a trompe l’oeil entrance that they hope to keep a surprise. The only other thing to consider is how to get into the club. There’s no cover like other Houston Brothers spots, but those wanting to secure entry can RSVP through the email line. Otherwise, there’s the standard queue at the door, but those waiting can get tacos from Brown Sheep, or load up ahead of time with a meal at any other of the other Level 8 eateries, including Mr. Wanderlust, Lucky Mizu, Qué Bárbaro, and Maison Kasai.

Sinners y Santos is only open Thursday to Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A bright red cocktail with garnishes in a crystal goblet.
La Tropica Toxica cocktail from Sinners y Santos.
Andrea D’Agosto
St. Marguerite cocktail from Sinners y Santos.
St. Marguerite cocktail from Sinners y Santos.
Andrea D’Agosto
Bar area of Sinners y Santos with stained glass windows and candles.
Bar area of Sinners y Santos with stained glass windows and candles.
Michael Kleinberg
Stained glass windows behind the bar at Sinners y Santos in Downtown LA with candles with liquor bottles.
Stained glass windows behind the bar at Sinners y Santos in Downtown LA.
Michael Kleinberg

LEVEL 8

1254 South Figueroa Street, , CA 90015 (213) 886-8860 Visit Website

