Downtown LA’s Extravagant New Nightclub Features Live Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

Meant to be the anchor of the entire Level 8 project, the Houston Brothers have brought their brand of Hollywood nightlife to Downtown LA in Sinners y Santos, an impressive Gothic cathedral-looking nightclub and lounge decked out with stained glass, DJ booth, table service, and even live lucha libre wrestling matches. It’s a wild experience that opened last weekend with surprise DJ guest the Chainsmokers (who are currently in residency at XS in Wynn Las Vegas) and wrestlers going at it on a stage suspended above the bar.

The Houston Brothers are behind places like La Descarga, No Vacancy, Break Room 86, and Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, creating a distinct flavor of bars and clubs with entertainment from dancers, live bands, and now, wrestlers. The bars also often feature better-than-expected cocktail menus, though they’re not tethered to high-end mixology. Here at Sinners y Santos, veteran barman Devon Espinosa creates drinks like La Tropica Toxica or St. Marguerite which both feature flaming elements on the drink. As for the interior, there’s gorgeous stained glass, ornate woodwork, marble counters, velvet lounge seating, and a church organ as the DJ booth, Sinners y Santos adds to the Houston Brothers’ streak of striking ambiences — making it perhaps their most ambitious.

Like every other Houston Brothers space, Sinners y Santos features a trompe l’oeil entrance that they hope to keep a surprise. The only other thing to consider is how to get into the club. There’s no cover like other Houston Brothers spots, but those wanting to secure entry can RSVP through the email line. Otherwise, there’s the standard queue at the door, but those waiting can get tacos from Brown Sheep, or load up ahead of time with a meal at any other of the other Level 8 eateries, including Mr. Wanderlust, Lucky Mizu, Qué Bárbaro, and Maison Kasai.

Sinners y Santos is only open Thursday to Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.