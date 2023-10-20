Walter Manzke’s Modern Mexican Restaurant Petty Cash Taquería Closes After 10 Years

Eater has learned that Walter Manzke’s Mexican restaurant Petty Cash Taquería will close today, October 20 after 10 years of operating on Beverly Boulevard. Opened in May 2013 with restaurateur Bill Chait, Petty Cash Taquería took over the former Playa space serving Baja-inspired tacos, cocktails by Julian Cox, and lesser-known agave spirits such as sotol and bacanora. Petty Cash, which Manzke named after iconic rockers Tom Petty and Johnny Cash, briefly expanded to the Arts District in the Fifty Seven space that is currently Yangban.

Petty Cash made the following statement regarding the closure on Instagram:

Since opening our doors in 2013, we have savored every moment of serving our community. It is with heavy hearts that we share that we are closing our doors today, October 20, 2023. Thank you for the 10 years of joy and friendship. We express our profound gratitude to everyone who has come through our doors.

Manzke told Eater that the decision to close the restaurant was “very hard” and “sad,” but otherwise didn’t have any other remarks. The restaurant informed its staff this morning about the closure. Unfortunately, fans of Petty Cash Taquería won’t get a chance to say goodbye to one of LA’s finest Mexican restaurants of the past decade.

Petty Cash was listed in the most recent edition of the Michelin Guide, which praised the colorful dining room, mezcal selection, and blue-corn tortilla tacos, which are “a few dollars extra but are absolutely worth it.”

Manzke and his wife Margarita Manzke were recently profiled in a CSQ Magazine article about their restaurant empire, which spans République, Sari Sari Store, Bicyclette, and Manzke here in Los Angeles, plus 17 outlets off Wildflour Bakery in Manila, Philippines.