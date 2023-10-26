 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Postmates Delivers Offset’s Favorite Chicken Nuggets From Howlin’ Ray’s to Your Door

Plus, Barney’s Beanery is the spot for Gen Z, a Beetlejuice-themed dinner at Guerrilla Tacos, and more

by Mona Holmes
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV
Howlin’ Ray’s loves collaborations. In January, the hot chicken restaurant developed a sneaker with Adidas, but this month, it’s all about chicken nuggets. Rather, “nugz” with a special sauce by famed rapper (and Cardi B’s husband) Offset.

Until October 31, locals can order the Howlin’ Ween Offset Shake Box for $15 from Postmates. It’s also a promotion for Offset’s new album Set It Off. Released on October 13, the album was ranked second on number Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. The nuggets come with his sauce called Southern Drip, inspired by a sweet, tangy sauce recipe that hails from 1920s North Carolina.

A Howlin’ Ray’s restaurant box next to chicken nuggets with a red background.
Howlin’ Ray’s collaboration with Offset.
Postmates

What’s the hottest bar hangout for Gen Z in LA?

The 96-year-old Barney’s Beanery is the spot to be for Gen Z. That’s according to the Los Angeles Times, which reports that there’s a consistently long, youthful line at the longtime restaurant and bar in West Hollywood.

Lonely Oyster collaboration with Valle de Guadalupe’s Damiana Restaurant

In November, Lonely Oyster is partnering with Damiana chef Esteban Lluis from Baja California’s Valle de Guadalupe. On November 2nd from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there’s seafood paella, suckling pig, and wine from Lonely Oyster chef Dom Crisp’s family winery, Lumos. On November 3 is a six-course tasting dinner for $150 per person. Secure a reservation by email.

Six LA-esque tacos

The Los Angeles Times profiled six different tacos that writer Kat Thompson says could only exist in LA. It’s an excellent rundown that includes Hainan chicken tacos at Bopomofo, the lomo saltado variety at Guerrilla Tacos, and more.

Guerrilla Tacos Beetlejuice dinner on October 31

Speaking of Guerrilla Tacos, there’s a Beetlejuice-themed and coursed dinner paired with the iconic Tim Burton movie on October 31. Costumes are encouraged for this event on Guerrilla’s outdoor patio. Drinks are available for purchase and dinner will set one back $50. Doors open starts at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets on the Guerrilla Tacos website.

Howlin' Ray's

727 North Broadway, , CA 90012 (213) 935-8399 Visit Website

