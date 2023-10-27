Eater LA Is Looking for an Associate City Editor. Is It You?

Eater is looking for an experienced reporter and editor to contribute news stories, reports, and maps to the Los Angeles city site, one of its marquee publications. The associate city editor will produce stories daily, including news articles on restaurant openings, high-touch maps and service guides, as well as occasional trends pieces and medium-length features. They will assist the senior editor and lead editor in setting the tone for Eater LA, helping to capture the breadth and depth of the dining scene with an eye for diverse voices, cuisines, and neighborhoods across Los Angeles.

The person in the role will be tenacious in breaking news, tracking restaurants through their full life-cycles, and bring a sharp tastemaking sensibility to Eater’s service maps and guides. The role will also involve editing other writers and packaging stories for Eater LA’s social audience, so a high attention to detail is essential. Finally, the associate city editor should come with an avalanche of fresh ideas to make Eater LA a must-read publication for dining enthusiasts.

Ask yourself: Do you fanatically follow every opening, closing, chef change, and trend in Los Angeles’s always-changing dining landscape? Are you excited not just by food and drink, but how food and drink intersects with politics, identity, and culture? Do you want to help shape the way our audience understands food and culture in Los Angeles?

If all of the above sounds exciting to you, check out the Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions; please include a cover letter and a resume with your application. This is a part-time Vox Media Union position, represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with excellent benefits.