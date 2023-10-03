Koreatown’s Affordable Brazilian Barbecue Expands to New Gardena Location

In March last year, plucky little Brazilian barbecue W Steakhouse opened in Koreatown serving a very affordable $35 per person all-you-can-eat meal in a space that barely held 20 seats. With tableside service and true Brazilian flavors, W Steakhouse was a surprise hit in a landscape with mostly pricey options. The best part of the experience was the sides cart where servers piled on hot white rice, black beans, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and salad.

Now, the W Steakhouse has expanded into a former Japanese restaurant in Gardena with a much larger footprint, and even beer and wine to imbibe. (Hilariously enough, both restaurants are on Western Avenue, just separated by 16-something miles). Opened about a month ago, W Steakhouse in Gardena is currently in soft opening, which means the price per person is only $39.99, though management says it’ll eventually increase to $44.99 (which is what they charge for dinner in Koreatown), still a modest price for endless servings of picanha, garlic beef, chicken hearts, and more. Just don’t eat too many of the belly-filling pao de quiejo waffles.

The new W Steakhouse in Gardena is located at 16008 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247, and accepts reservations.

Haunted Little Tokyo fun for families

Throughout the month, Little Tokyo is hosting family-friendly Halloween activities starting with a ghost tour on October 22, followed by a scavenger hunt and block party on October 28. The block party takes place in the evening from 6 p.m. to midnight with food from local vendors, games, and more. Get more info here.

A scary situation in Buena Park

Yesterday, police reported that a parking dispute at the lot behind Porto’s Bakery in Buena Park resulted in shots fired and one person arrested, according to ABC-7. “A guy got out of a parking spot and these two guys they were trying to get at the parking spot,” witness Edgar Ruiz told ABC. “The van got into the spot and the other guy flipped him off. The guy in the van came out with a gun and just started shooting.” Wei Chen, 54, was arrested for attempted murder and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Another Peruvian spot in West LA

Word on the street is that popular Venice Peruvian restaurant El Huarique, located right on the Boardwalk, is expanding to another location near Wilshire and Bundy in West LA.

The return of the water sommelier

With newfound fame on social media, Martin Riese, the world-renowned water sommelier, is back, this time at one-Michelin-star Gwen in Hollywood. As the restaurant’s general manager and in house water expert, Riese will assemble a signature water program with pairings and plenty of education for everyone’s favorite beverage.