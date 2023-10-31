Someone Created an Incredible Interactive Map of 1,000 Old-School LA Restaurants

During the pandemic lockdowns, one avid dining enthusiast created a comprehensive Google map of over 1,000 classic LA restaurants as an ode to the summer he spent eating through the city with his late father. Jake Hook’s interactive map is an incredible resource for restaurant fans looking to support any restaurant that’s at least 20 years old, with about 740 “local finds,” 354 “cult classics” that might be known outside of their neighborhoods, and a 101 “LA legends” that Hook considers to be reasonably well-known. The map has already garnered almost 350,000 views in just one week of publication.

Hook explains some of his rationale for compiling these places in a lengthy Substack post. When asked what he considered to be the criteria for being an LA Legend, Hook tells Eater in an email:

“Compiling a list like this will always be more than a little subjective, but I really tried to capture as much of the city’s classical food culture as I possibly could. I’m not opposed to change or new trends or anything, but I also want people to know that we’ve always had a creative and energetic food culture here that’s as original as any other regional cuisine in America. I think it’s important to understand the background of what makes LA what it is. I’m not saying these places are all The Best, they’re historical landmarks.”

IKEA dining

Trusty Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is putting together some fun promotions for December (yeah, it’s early, but the holidays always creep up). On Friday, December 8, there’s a traditional Swedish Christmas buffet, also known as Julbord smorgasbord, that costs $9.99 for kids and $19.99 for adults. Every Wednesday from October 27 to December 22, kids eat free at IKEA by purchasing an adult entree. Finally, there’s an eat-all-day deal for just $9 that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner (for those who must shop ‘til they drop).

Fundraiser at Redbird

The Garden at Redbird will host an awards fundraiser for Monica presented by director Andrea Pallaoro and actors Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson to support transgender representation on film. Tickets to the November 7 dinner, which begins at 7 p.m., start at $200 per person or $350 per couple. Click here to purchase.

Carnaval is back

Carnaval, the raucous free-to-attend Halloween celebration in West Hollywood, has returned to the city after a four-year hiatus. Beginning tonight at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., the festival takes place on Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny and La Cienega. There will be food trucks along the mile-long route, a performance stage, and of course, the best kind of revelry that only West Hollywood can pull off. Expect plenty of road closures, so take public transit whenever possible. Time Out LA has all the details.

Fizzy goodness

Eater LA contributor Jean Trinh writes about the fizzy goodness of a 7Up Ramos for sister publication Punch. In the piece, Trinh interviews LA hotspots including Mírate and Thunderbolt.