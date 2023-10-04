 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Legendary Old-School LA Steakhouse Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Plus, two pandemic pop-ups still going strong, Japanese rice balls in Little Tokyo, and more

by Cathy Chaplin

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Clearman’s Steak ‘N Stein Inn on Whittier Boulevard in&nbsp;Pico Rivera.
Clearman’s Steak ‘N Stein Inn on Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera.
Clearman’s Steak ‘N Stein Inn

The 77-year-old Clearman’s Steak ‘N Stein Inn in Pico Rivera is undergoing a design refresh and will reopen on Friday, October 6. Known as “The Stein” by longtime diners, the remodel preserves the restaurant’s old-school ambiance while introducing more seating, a brand-new bar, and an updated layout. Some of the restaurant’s original 1946 design elements are also being restored.

While the food menu remains largely the same, the Stein is introducing a slew of new cocktails to the beverage menu including an update on the classic Old Fashioned. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Japan’s most famous onigiri are now available in LA

Head to Daikokuya Annex in Little Tokyo from now until November 9 for a taste of Japanese rice ball purveyor Onigiri Sun. On the menu are customizable rice balls, along with ones filled with traditional ingredients like kombu (kelp), okaka, umeboshi, and takana (pickled mustard greens).

Long Beach’s first vegan Filipino bakery needs a kickstart

San & Wolves, the incoming Long Beach bakery from Kym Estrada, just launched a Kickstarter campaign to help raise $64,000 to cover opening costs, specifically large-scale equipment. The vegan Filipino bakery is slated to open in February 2024.

Two terrific pop-ups to try

Journalist Katherine Spiers highlights two pandemic-era pop-ups that are still going strong in her latest How To Eat LA newsletter. “Marden’s Chicken Rice and Stand Up Comida have emerged as two of the more interesting restaurants in Los Angeles right now,” Spiers writes. Marden’s Chicken Rice specializes in Singaporean fare, while Stand Up Comida turns out big, bold burritos.

Harvest weekend in Los Olivos

For those looking for an excuse to head to the Santa Ynez Valley, the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern is hosting Harvest Weekend from October 26 to 29. Events scheduled throughout the weekend include a craft cocktail-making class, live music at Gin’s Tap Bar, and chef Rhoda Magbitang’s Paella Night.

A duo of super-cool cookbook events

First up, join chefs Monica Lee and Roy Choi and food writer Tien Nguyen at Now Serving in Chinatown on Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the highly-anticipated book Sohn-mat: Recipes and Flavors of Korean Home Cooking. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Next, meet and greet Elizabeth Poett, host of Ranch To Table on the Magnolia Network, at the Hollywood Farmers Market on Sunday, October 8 from 8 a.m. to noon. Poett will be promoting her new cookbook The Ranch Table: Recipes from a Year of Harvests, Celebrations, and Family Dinners on a Historic California Ranch.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

The Rundown on the New Laws That Will Impact California’s Vital Restaurant Industry

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Koreatown’s Affordable Brazilian Barbecue Expands to New Gardena Location

By Matthew Kang

Downtown LA’s Extravagant New Nightclub Features Live Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Olvera Street’s Oldest Mexican Restaurant Ordered to Pay $242K in Back Rent or Leave

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Italy’s Most Popular Tourist Sandwich Spot Surprise Opens in Venice This Weekend

By Matthew Kang