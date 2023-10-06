Chef Debbie Lee’s New Tasting Menu Pops Up at a Prime Silver Lake Location

There’s a wave of modern Korean American food washing over Los Angeles right now, and while it’s not at the height of New York City, it’s certainly a start. Debbie Lee, who will open Yi-Cha next year in Highland Park, is set to pop up in Silver Lake tonight with planned services through the end of the month in the former Causita space.

Called Joseon, after the Korean dynasty that lasted from the late 14th century until nearly the beginning of the 20th century, Lee will serve five-course and seven-course tasting menus priced at $79 and $99, respectively, with dishes such as deconstructed eundaegu jorim (braised black cod), konguksu, and hoe (tartare).

Inspired by Lee’s North Korean roots, the upscale, palace-style dining is elegantly plated and made with a chef’s level of precision, something that Los Angeles has observed in places like the newly reopened Baroo, Kinn in Koreatown, and Yangban in the Arts District. The five-course menu meanders through porridge, tartare, a battered dish (jeon), and eventually a braised stew sided with noodles or rice. Check the full menu and all its options here.

The seven-course adds wang mandu (royal dumplings) and a choice of beef tongue, blue prawn, or eggplant barbecue. Shareable platters include an impressive pork belly bossam, abalone two ways, or bone marrow as optional add-ons, and every dinner comes with dessert.If all goes well at Joseon in Silver Lake, it’s likely that Lee will operate the pop-up there until the end of the year, offering a fun, well-priced Korean tasting menu in a bustling restaurant zone. Her Highland Park restaurant Yi-Cha, originally announced in 2022, has been delayed until at least early 2024.

Joseon offers seatings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3709 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. Book a table on Resy here.