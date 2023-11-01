 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin’s Famed Franklin Barbecue Is Coming to LA for Just Five Days

The most popular Texas barbecue spot is collaborating with HomeState for a special brisket breakfast taco

by Matthew Kang
The Franklin taco, a chopped brisket breakfast taco one-off special at HomeState, available November 8 to 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
The Franklin taco, a chopped brisket breakfast taco one-off special at HomeState, available November 8 to 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Jakob Layman
Matthew Kang is the Lead Editor of Eater LA. He has covered dining, restaurants, food culture, and nightlife in Los Angeles since 2008. He's the host of K-Town, a YouTube series covering Korean food in America, and has been featured in Netflix's Street Food show.

One of Texas’s most famous restaurants, Franklin Barbecue, is collaborating with LA’s HomeState to create a chopped brisket breakfast taco for just five days from November 8 to 12. To date, Franklin Barbecue has never appeared in Los Angeles except for a pop-up in 2015 that founder and chef Aaron Franklin conducted with chef Adam Perry Lang. For those who haven’t heard of Franklin Barbecue, it’s regarded as one of the best barbecue places in the world, drawing huge lines every day it’s open. And it’s officially coming to LA next week to celebrate HomeState, an Austin-style breakfast taco specialist, that turns 10 years old this year.

As for next week’s collab, dubbed the Franklin, expect Franklin Barbecue’s smoked brisket that’s chopped and then finished with garlic tallow on the plancha. It’s served with Vital Farms pasture-raised scrambled eggs, cheddar, and chile de arbol salsa in HomeState’s celebrated flour tortilla. The brisket breakfast taco will only be available in person at HomeState’s original location at 4624 Hollywood Boulevard, so expect lines, just like at Franklin Barbecue.

The best part of the collaboration is that HomeState will donate a dollar from each taco sold to the Southern Smoke Foundation. This nonprofit supports those in the food and beverage industry with emergency relief funding and access to mental health services. Vital Farms is also matching the total donation up to $10,000. So yes, expect at least 10,000 tacos to be served over five days at HomeState. Since opening 10 years ago, HomeState has expanded eight locations in Southern California, including Culver City and even as far south as Oceanside.

Foursquare

HomeState

13424 Ventura Boulevard, , CA 91423 (818) 658-3643 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

One of LA’s Most Popular Barbecue Spots Is Smoking Up a Storm in Pasadena

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Someone Created an Incredible Interactive Map of 1,000 Old-School LA Restaurants

By Matthew Kang

Where to Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Los Angeles

By Mona Holmes

A Gigantic New Mexican Food Hall and Marketplace Is Opening in Costa Mesa

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Eater LA Is Looking for an Associate City Editor. Is It You?

Los Angeles’s essential food publication is on the hunt for its newest team member

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

This Whimsical New SGV Soft Serve Shop Whips Up Nostalgic LA Flavors

The opening line-up at 626 Ice Cream in Arcadia includes mango calamansi, malted chocolate, and Yakult

By Cathy Chaplin