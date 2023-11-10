 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Beloved Fashion Brand Maison Kitsuné Opens a Chic Cafe in Silver Lake

Cafe Kitsuné’s adorable retro diner vibes fit right into the hip LA neighborhood

by Matthew Kang
Cafe Kitsuné in Silver Lake, Los Angeles with retro diner vibes.
Cafe Kitsuné in Silver Lake, Los Angeles.
Maison Kitsuné
Trendy fashion house Maison Kitsuné opened its fourth North American restaurant, Cafe Kitsuné, in Silver Lake next to its remodeled clothing boutique on November 8. The Tokyo- and Paris-inspired brand from Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki operates stylish cafes in Paris, Tokyo, New York, and Vancouver, among others, and was smart to select the always-hip Silver Lake neighborhood for its LA debut.

Serving Guatemalan and Colombian coffees roasted in New York City, the cafe’s full-bodied blend is served in typical espresso drinks and a few specials like a hojicha cream cold brew or matcha creme latte made with creme fraiche and served over ice. LA’s own Sugarbloom bakery is charged with sweet and savory pastries with international flavors, like the kimchi Spam musubi croissant and the fox-shaped cookie made specifically for the cafe (kitsuné means fox in Japanese). In addition, there are a few more substantial dishes like a baguette sandwich with ham, Comté cheese, and butter. If it’s past morning, the cafe also serves beer and wine similar to its locations in Paris or Tokyo.

The small but well-designed interior comes from Maison Kitsuné’s design team with the brand’s whimsical but timeless aesthetic that feels manufactured for social media. White oak tables and brushed stainless steel counters give the feeling of an old-school diner but with bright red-orange accents. The cafe wall features a mural by LA-based artist Jeffrey Sincich, who hand-painted the piece with elements of a throwback corner market. And since sound is as important as visuals or taste, Japanese audio brand Rotel, who also does the system at Kitsuné’s Brooklyn Hi-Fi bar, helped assemble the speakers for Cafe Kitsuné in LA.

Cafe Kitsuné is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3814 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Exterior of Cafe Kitsuné next to Maison Kitsuné in Silver Lake.
Exterior of Cafe Kitsuné next to Maison Kitsuné in Silver Lake.
Orange metal chairs with white oak tables.
A latte at Cafe Kitsuné in Silver Lake.
A latte at Cafe Kitsuné in Silver Lake.
Barista makes drinks at Cafe Kitsuné.
Barista makes drinks at Cafe Kitsuné.

