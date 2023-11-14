 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One of Koreatown’s Most Revered Restaurants Closed Earlier This Year

Jeon Ju served its last sizzling bowl of bibimbap this past January

by Matthew Kang

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Jeon Ju in Koreatown.
Jeon Ju in Koreatown.
Cathy Chaplin
Matthew Kang is the Lead Editor of Eater LA. He has covered dining, restaurants, food culture, and nightlife in Los Angeles since 2008. He's the host of K-Town, a YouTube series covering Korean food in America, and has been featured in Netflix's Street Food show.

In a season of change for Koreatown, one of the neighborhood’s most respected restaurants quietly closed in January 2023. Jeon Ju, which first opened in 1997 and served one of the best stone pot bibimbap in Los Angeles, shuttered after 25 years of business, owner Jennifer Lee tells Eater. “People have been coming here for over 20 years. They came with their kids and then they grew up,” says Lee. “I didn’t earn much money, but I did it for my pride and prove to myself that I could do it even though it was so hard.” Lee’s parents, Donald Lee and Young Hee Park, opened the Olympic Boulevard restaurant in 1997 and operated it until 2005 when Park passed away.

In addition to bibimbap, Jeon Ju was well known for preparations of eundaegu joorim (soy-braised codfish), galbi, tteok mandu guk (rice cake and dumpling soup), and multiple jjigae (stews). Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka was one of the restaurant’s most ardent supporters through the years, posting its food regularly on her popular Instagram.

Bibimbap at Jeon Ju in Koreatown.
Bibimbap at Jeon Ju in Koreatown.
Cathy Chaplin

Lee told Eater that Jeon Ju initially shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually reopened for takeout and on-site dining. But without a liquor license to generate more revenue, the restaurant never fully recovered and found itself unable to raise prices to compensate for higher costs and short-handed due to older staff hesitant to return to work. The restaurant’s rent was $6,500 a month at the time of its closure, which only made the economics of the restaurant more difficult.

While Lee worked hard to build the business back to its pre-pandemic levels, she faced burnout which further contributed to the decision to close. The space has since converted into Bap & Bap, a restaurant serving a similar menu of bibimbap, grilled fish, and noodles.

“I did all the work until the end,” Lee says. “I wanted to sell Jeon Ju to a new owner but people don’t want a small restaurant because it’s too much work and you have to work so hard.” Lee does not have plans to return to the restaurant business in the future.

Jeon Ju Korean Bibimbap Restaurant

2716 West Olympic Boulevard, , CA 90006 (213) 386-5678 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Ownership of West Hollywood’s Iconic Gay Bar the Abbey Falls Into Promising New Hands

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Din Tai Fung Is the Glendale Galleria’s Hottest Restaurant Opening Since Panda Express Debuted in 1983

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Some of LA’s Most Coveted Bagels Are Coming to Beverly Hills

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

A Trio of New Culver City Openings Is Giving Major Los Feliz Vibes

By Mona Holmes

Founder of West LA’s Iconic Primo’s Donuts Has Died at 93

By Matthew Kang

Beloved Fashion Brand Maison Kitsuné Opens a Chic Cafe in Silver Lake

By Matthew Kang