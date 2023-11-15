 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Din Tai Fung Is the Glendale Galleria’s Hottest Restaurant Opening Since Panda Express Debuted in 1983

Plus, a very spicy rice bowl, new wheels for Prosperity Market, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
For those following the Glendale dumpling wars closely, the latest battle has been waged with Din Tai Fung officially decamping from the Americana at Brand on November 13 and reopening today, November 15 in more spacious digs at the Glendale Galleria. Come late summer 2024, the Singapore-based soup dumpling slinger Paradise Dynasty will move into the vacant Din Tai Fung space at the Americana at Brand. After that, only time will tell what kind of steamy, juicy drama will unfold, or unpleat, as it may.

Din Tai Fung’s interior design draws inspiration from the chain’s first restaurant in Taiwan; look closely at the wood-paneled walls and entryways to find echoes of pinched dumpling folds. Similar to other locations, an expansive glass wall allows for full views of the dedicated dumpling kitchen. Before Din Tai Fung moved in, the only other full-service restaurant at the Brookfield Properties-owned Galleria was Red Robin.

It’s almost time for Uchi

Austin’s celebrated restaurant Uchi is almost ready to make its West Coast debut in West Hollywood on the ground floor of the Nine Thousand One building. The highly-anticipated opening is slated for Thursday, December 7 and reservations are available now. Chef Tyson Cole debuted his contemporary take on Japanese food in 2003 and earned best chef honors from Food & Wine in 2005 and the James Beard Foundation in 2011.

A very Italian feast

Gucci Osteria’s chef Mattia Agazzi periodically invites notable chefs from around the world to cook with him in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, December 2, chef Stefano Secchi of Michelin-starred Rezdôra in New York City will be collaborating with Agazzi on a six-course tasting menu that marries the flavors of Emilia Romagna with Mattia’s California-Italian style. Both lunch and dinner are priced at $325, plus tax and tip; reservations are available here.

New wheels for Prosperity Market

Prosperity Market, a mobile farmers market featuring Black farmers, food producers, and chefs, is unveiling a new 48-foot trailer at the 2023 LA Auto Show. The fully solar-powered and electric ride features a shoppable farmers market in the back and a food truck in the front. The trailer officially hits the road next year.

Fly By Jing x Sweetfin

Chile crisp queen Jing Gao is teaming up with poke purveyor Sweetfin on a Chengdu Crunch Bowl. Priced at $15 and available from November 13 to December 30, the bowl features grilled chicken with a spicy garlic lemongrass ponzu sauce, jalapeno, and mint served over forbidden rice and topped with Gao’s Chengdu Crunch.

More Korean fried chicken

Eater LA has learned that the Korean fried chicken concept Chimmelier is expanding to Melrose Avenue in the spring of 2024. In addition to its signature fried chicken, the restaurant serves Korean street foods including cheesy corn, kimchi fried rice, and rice cakes. Chimmelier opened its first brick-and-mortar earlier this year in Koreatown and currently pops up weekly at Smorgasburg.

