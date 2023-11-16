LA’s First Legal Cannabis Lounge Finally Reopens After Three-Year Pandemic Pause

After a temporary three-year closure due to the pandemic, West Hollywood’s first cannabis consumption lounge the Original Cannabis Cafe (formerly Lowell Cafe) reopens on Friday, November 17 joining the likes of the Woods, Artist Tree, and PleasureMed on La Brea just north of Santa Monica Boulevard. The Original Cannabis Cafe opened in 2019 and regularly maintained lines around the building filled with customers waiting for a table that legally allowed them to smoke from joints or bongs, and enjoy edibles and cannabis beverages. A non-infused food menu was also served.

The Original Cannabis Cafe has been hosting private events in preparation for its relaunch over the last month. Co-owner Sean Black tells Eater that little has changed — except patrons must purchase OCC’s cannabis brand or pay $25 to bring their own — with plenty of former staff returning for service. Chef Jonah Johnson, who operates Jonah’s Kitchen in Santa Monica, revamped the menu with casual bites like Korean-style wings, nachos, and burgers; the full menu won’t be available for a few weeks.

The Original Cannabis Cafe is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A rocking new bar

In more West Hollywood news, the Wild opens on November 17 in the former St. Felix space, which closed on September 1. The new bar has some big-name owners and investors attached to it, including Queen’s current lead singer Adam Lambert, Queen’s original drummer Roger Taylor, and Taylor’s wife Sarina.

Restaurant vs. car

What’s happening with all these car crashes into LA restaurants? In early November, actor Alan Ruck crashed his vehicle into Raffalo’s Pizza. On November 8, a driver collided with a bus before both vehicles slammed into Long Beach restaurant Boujie Crab, causing the restaurant to temporarily close. And on Tuesday night, a car hit Jones in West Hollywood; an Instagram post stated that no one was hurt, but the restaurant was closed on Wednesday night.

Bar Chelou x Needle

Bar Chelou chef and owner Doug Rankin is launching a new dinner series called Cooking With Strangers on November 28. The first collaboration is with Ryan Wong of Needle in Silver Lake. Both chefs will prepare a six-course dinner for $95 per person. Wine pairings are available for an additional $55. Secure a seat here.

New Orleans-style holidays

Weekend delivery-only spot Angels & Saints Po-Boys just announced its very Southern holiday menu. Until December 23, catering dishes include seafood and chicken gumbo, seafood dressing, and a shrimp potato casserole. Orders are available online.