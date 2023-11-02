‘Succession’ Actor Alan Ruck Allegedly Crashes Truck Into a Hollywood Pizzeria

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Succession actor Alan Ruck was allegedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the Raffalo’s Pizza on the corner of La Brea and Hollywood Boulevard. The accident occurred on Halloween at 9 p.m., says the Los Angeles Police Department via KTLA.

KTLA also reviewed surveillance video and reports that Ruck’s Rivian electric pickup truck rear-ended a car stopped at a traffic signal before crashing into another car, and then hitting a wall at Raffallo’s Pizza. Witnesses said that Ruck was more concerned about others at the crash site. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that one man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Los Angeles Times, no one involved was arrested for driving under the influence, police said. Below is a video from TMZ at the crash scene.

Prettiest cocktail bars in LA

Hotels Above Par published a list of Southern California’s most attractive cocktail bars. Gran Blanco, Sur le Vert, and Mr. Wanderlust are a few that made the list.

An LA Christmas tradition: Genghis Cohen

Fairfax’s legendary New York-style Chinese restaurant Genghis Cohen just opened up reservations for its most popular day of the year: Christmas. Dine-in reservations can be made via Resy (here).

Chipotle says it’s raising prices in California stores

Chipotle just announced price hikes and said it will likely charge more at its California restaurant locations. The fast food chain blamed Assembly Bill 1228 which raises minimum wages for fast food workers throughout the state from $16.21 to $20 as of January 1, 2024.

Cassia’s new burger dine-in special

Longtime LA residents might remember the Spice Table,a Little Tokyo restaurant that was forced to close due to Metro construction of the Downtown regional connector. Santa Monica’s Cassia is offering a special dine-in special that pays tribute to Cassia and Spice Table chef Bryant Ng and Kim Luu-Ng’s former restaurant with a Spice Table burger. It’s made with a ground short rib patty, sambal sauce, curried pickles, mustard aioli, fried shallots, and classic iceberg lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. The special runs through November.