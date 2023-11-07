Share All sharing options for: A Decade-Old Boutique Hotel in Mid-Wilshire Gets the Best Kind of Rooftop Makeover

For over a decade, the Roof on Wilshire maintained a casual residency at the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire until Tom Sopit took over the space in 2021. On November 3, he opened Videre on the rooftop of the hotel, with has panoramic views, a lush pool, food that represents LA culture, and as one would expect from operator Employees Only, an innovative cocktail menu.

Sopit realized he was stationed in an office-heavy section of Mid-Wilshire, so he developed a way to maximize the view. “I wanted to create this oasis in the middle of the city,” says Sopit. “On one side are just buildings, offices, and luxury condos. And the other side is the panoramic view of the [Hollywood] Hills. You can sit there on your laptop, have a spritz, or a dip from the pool. It’s 2023, most people don’t work in an office. Videre is the perfect secondary office.”

Videre is a subtle upgrade to the previous space. Those familiar with its predecessor the Roof on Wilshire will notice the new plants along with a handful of tables, high tops, and four dining cabanas. There’s a fire pit and heat lamps for cooler months, but Videre — which translates to “onwards and upwards” in Latin — will more easily draw crowds during warmer seasons. Though LA has a field of solid rooftop dining contenders like Dante, Lemon Grove, Grandmaster Recorders, Mother of Pearl, Mother Tongue, and E.P. & L.P., Videre has one thing these hotspots do not: a pool.

Videre’s bar manager Romin Rajan’s and Sopit created a theme around the word “quest.” The Super Espresso Martini Bros. goes for a literal twist with a famous video game and uses mushroom coffee instead of espresso beans to “power up.” The Opus in Pink has vodka, prickly pear, pink guava, and sparkling wine. There’s even a cocktail called A Cocktail Called Quest, a nod to the influential hip-hop group.

Blue Plate Oysterette and Jean-Georges veteran chef Hannon Matern developed a menu of California ingredients with LA sensibilities and flavors. The artichoke hearts are topped with burrata and a ginger-chili vinaigrette. The miso caesar is vegan-friendly, while the fried chicken sandwich with Zab’s Hot Sauce is obviously not. Other solid orders include the Manila clams, roasted corn salad, or the roasted chicken breast with polenta, and butternut squash. During weekdays, there’s a $30 three-course prix fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while brunch showcases French toast.

Videre is open at 6317 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90048. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Secure reservations via Resy.

