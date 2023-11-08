Quentin Tarantino’s 400-Seat LA Theater Reopens With an All-New Cafe

The Vista Theater finally has a reopening date. On November 11, the 100-year-old movie theater, which filmmaker Quentin Tarantino owns, will screen a 35mm version of the 1993 movie True Romance; tickets are already sold out. The single-screen theater has been closed since 2020.

Variety reports that upgrades to the 400-seat theater include a new sound system and 70mm projection that displays more colors and detail on the screen. A cafe and screening room named after the Pam Grier movie Coffy will open on November 17; Tarantino directed Grier in his 1997 movie Jackie Brown.

The Vista Theater’s chief operating officer Lance Alspaugh told Variety that the theater will show new films, classics, and older films. After True Romance, Vista will screen Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in 35mm on November 17, followed by Ridley Scott’s Napoleon in 70mm on November 22. Tarantino also owns the historic New Beverly Cinema theater on Beverly near La Brea.

LA restaurant fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Independent Hospitality Coalition is happening on Sunday, November 12 at Chownow headquarters in Culver City. Proceeds go towards efforts to ease the red tape surrounding restaurant openings and operations. The all-you-can-eat tickets are $75 for adults and $30 for children aged 4 to 12 with food from Anajak Thai, Jeff’s Table/Oy Bar, Broad Street Oyster Company, Pizzana, Ronan, Pijja Palace, Dunsmoor, Tacos 1986, All Day Baby, Fat & Flour, All Time, and Valerie Confections.

Budonoki x Holy Basil

On Sunday, November 12, Virgil Village’s Budonoki will transform into a Thai street food collaboration with Holy Basil. Together the two restaurants will prepare crying tiger zabuton steaks, fish collar tom yum, and Thai tea soft serve. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available here and walk-ins are welcome.

Score a table at Mother Wolf Vegas

Mother Wolf opens inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13 and reservations are now available for the grand opening date and beyond.

Joe Jonas dines at Donna’s

Joe Jonas dined at Donna’s in Echo Park over the weekend. On Instagram, the singer shared that he sent a drink to comedian Nathan Fielder. Fielder returned the favor by sending a ramekin full of mayonnaise.