LA’s Best Boat Noodle Soup Stall Is Opening a Permanent Restaurant in Thai Town

Streetside Thai noodle soup vendor Mae Malai just signed a lease on a permanent location on Hollywood Boulevard after ceasing operations in front of the Silom Supermarket to comply with local regulations in September. The energetic business founded by Malai Data earlier this year took Thai Town by storm with its pitch-perfect renditions of boat noodle soup, tom yum noodle soup, sticky tamarind-glazed meatballs, and steamed coconut custard.

The forthcoming location of Mae Malai at 5445 Hollywood Boulevard is a five-minute walk from the sidewalk where the business formerly operated. The expanded menu will include homemade sausages, Mae Malai-style egg rolls, wonton soup, and wontons in chile oil, Data’s son Mick Sanguansai tells Eater. Additionally, the restaurant will be serving fresh sugar cane juice to wash everything down. Follow Mae Malai on Instagram for the latest updates and grand opening date.

Related Get a Taste of the Stunning Thai Noodle Soups Taking Hollywood Boulevard By Storm

Pupusa delivery

West Adams Salvadoran bakery and pupuseria La Usuluteca is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The Suarez and Torres families opened the business in 2013 to provide Central American pastries and comfort foods to their community. La Usuluteca is offering its goods on DoorDash to celebrate the milestone. Various pastries and pupusas are also available at local Vallarta and NorthGate grocery stores.

It’s giving Thanksgiving

From now until the end of the month, swing into Salt & Straw for a five-course Thanksgiving ice cream feast with flavors like Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Cheesy Potato Casserole, Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce, Mom’s Mango Pie, and Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie.

Just one meatball

TimeOut food critic Patricia Kelly Yeo is served just a single meatball on a recent visit to Patsy D’Amore’s at the Original Farmers Market. Though the protein portion leaves something to be desired and the accompanying spaghetti is “soft,” Yeo leaves this Italian American stalwart with largely positive feelings in her weekly review.

When in Pacoima...

Food writer Noah Galuten’s got a hot tip on some excellent fried chicken wings out in Pacoima. For those in and around the area, swing into Wendill’s Chicken House for excellent fried chicken wings paired with a cold cup of Thai iced tea.